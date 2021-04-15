What: New Siren Tests for Woodlawn-Upper Mānoa, and Nu`uanu Valley.

Who: Hawai`i Emergency Management Agency.

When: Friday, April 16, 2021.

Hawai`i Emergency Management Agency to Conduct New Siren Testing in the City and County of Honolulu

HONOLULU — The Hawai`i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA), together with the City and County of Honolulu Department of Emergency Management, will conduct siren testing at the following locations and times on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Woodlawn-Upper Mānoa . Nu`uanu Valley.

Woodlawn-Upper Mānoa will be tested first, followed by Nu`uanu Valley.

Residents nearby may hear the siren sound for 30-second to three-minute intervals during the identified timeframe. Testing will include short blasts known as “burps.” During the tests, Emergency Management officials and technicians will be checking the functionality of the siren.

These sirens are part of the State of Hawai`i’s ongoing Outdoor Warning Siren Modernization Program. Sirens are being upgraded and new sirens installed at various locations under this program statewide.

The Outdoor Siren Warning System for Public Safety is one part of Hawai`i’s Statewide Alert & Warning System used to notify the public during pending emergencies.

If you hear this siren tone in circumstances other than a test, follow emergency information and instructions provided by official government channels. This may be in the form of a local radio, television station broadcast, and/or cellular Wireless Emergency Alert.

Emergency management and disaster preparedness information is located at the front section of telephone directories in all counties. The public may contact emergency management and county civil defense agencies to report siren operation issues.

City and County of Honolulu (808) 723-8960.

# # #

Contact:

Douglas Carroll

Public Information Officer

[email protected]

808-285-1516

Hollie Reina

Public Relations Specialist

[email protected]

808-620-5423