HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST April 14, 2021
Department of Health:
72 New COVID-19 Cases Reported and Two Additional Deaths
DOH reports 72 new cases of coronavirus today and two deaths.
Maui
1 woman, 70-79 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized
1 woman, 80+ yrs, underlying conditions, hospice care
This report includes cases up until Monday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.
Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. April 12, 2021
|Island of Diagnosis
|New Cases
|Reported since
2/28/2020
(including new cases)
|O‘ahu
|36
|23,871
|Hawai‘i
|15
|2,604
|Maui
|17
|3,165
|Kaua‘i
|0
|199
|Moloka‘i
|0
|34
|Lānaʻi
|0
|111
|HI residents diagnosed outside of HI
|4
|996
|Total Cases
|72
|30,980++
|Deaths
|2
|473
Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m., April 13, 2021: Hawai‘i-4, Maui-13, O‘ahu-24, Kaua‘i-0
++As a result of updated information, one case from Hawai‘i Island was removed from the counts.
Daily and Weekly Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates
Department of Public Safety: Statewide Testing Continues COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. Currently the inmate population at all facilities is clear of active COVID-19 cases. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.
Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:
14,560 Passengers Arrive on Tuesday
Yesterday, a total of 14,560 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 8,952 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,698 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.
Helpful Resources
Trusted Testing and Travel Partners:
The state of Hawai‘i only accepts Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a certified Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) lab test results from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners. For the full list of domestic trans-Pacific, inter-county, international and airline partners, or information on how to become a Trusted Testing Partner, go to:
Safe Travels Hawai'i Program: Program overview:
Email: [email protected]
Call Center Number: 1-800-GO-HAWAII
COVID-19 Vaccine Status in Hawai'i and FAQs:
Vaccine Call Center: 808-586-8332
COVID-19 Expanded Dashboard (Tables, Charts, and Visualizations):
Safe Travels Digital Platform:
Kaua‘i County: Kaua‘i COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting
Vaccine Information: https://www.kauai.gov/vaccine
Maui County: Maui County travel and COVID-19 information: https://www.mauicounty.gov
To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]
Hawai‘i County: Hawai‘i County COVID-19 webpage: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/travel
Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe78c To report violators: 808-935-3311
City & County of Honolulu: Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org
COVID-19 Vaccine Information: http://www.oneoahu.org/vaccine
Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center:
All media inquiries should be directed to the appropriate State department