HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST April 14, 2021

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

72 New COVID-19 Cases Reported and Two Additional Deaths

DOH reports 72 new cases of coronavirus today and two deaths.

Maui

1 woman, 70-79 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 woman, 80+ yrs, underlying conditions, hospice care

This report includes cases up until Monday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. April 12, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 36 23,871 Hawai‘i 15 2,604 Maui 17 3,165 Kaua‘i 0 199 Moloka‘i 0 34 Lānaʻi 0 111 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 4 996 Total Cases 72 30,980++ Deaths 2 473

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m., April 13, 2021: Hawai‘i-4, Maui-13, O‘ahu-24, Kaua‘i-0

++As a result of updated information, one case from Hawai‘i Island was removed from the counts.

Daily and Weekly Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates

Department of Public Safety : Statewide Testing Continues COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. Currently the inmate population at all facilities is clear of active COVID-19 cases. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

14,560 Passengers Arrive on Tuesday

Yesterday, a total of 14,560 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 8,952 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,698 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

