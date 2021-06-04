Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran who Died of Lung Cancer To Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste if They Had Navy Asbestos Exposure-Compensation May Exceed $100,000

'The Advocate is appealing to a family who just lost their Navy Veteran loved one to lung cancer to call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if he had navy asbestos exposure.” — Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

ATLANTA , GEORGIA , USA, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to the wife or adult son-daughter who just lost their Navy Veteran loved one to lung cancer to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if during his time in the navy he had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. For compensation to be possible for a family in this very difficult situation the lung cancer must have been diagnosed no more than three years ago. Financial compensation for a family like this in Georgia or nationwide might exceed one hundred thousand dollars as Erik Karst is always happy to explain.

The Advocate says, "If your husband or dad just passed away from recently diagnosed lung cancer and you are certain he had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos prior to 1982 in the navy or at work the financial compensation for the family might exceed a hundred thousand dollars. However, to get compensated the family must be able to detail how, when and where their loved one was exposed to asbestos. Most families in a situation like this are not aware the $30 billion dollars-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. If the person we have described sounds like your loved one, his passing away was recent and his lung cancer diagnosis occurred within the last two or three years-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if you know the specifics of how where and when he was exposed to asbestos." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with lung cancer in Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Athens, Macon or anywhere in Georgia. https://Georgia.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Georgia include US Navy Veterans, workers at Maxwell Air Force Base or Fort Rucker, workers at one of Georgia’s 8 power plants, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, pulp and paper mill workers, manufacturing workers, industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or miners. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.



