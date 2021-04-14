UND Today

Olympic Gold Medalist and three-time Olympic hockey player Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson summarized Helen Hamilton Day, which took place at the UND School of Law last Friday, as a conference highlighting the fact that “empowered women empower women.”

Lamoureux-Davidson was the keynote speaker at the virtual event, which celebrated the legacy of Helen Hamilton, the first female graduate of the School of Law and a pioneer in the legal field.

“The Law Women’s Caucus hosts this event to carry on the legacy of Helen Hamilton by empowering female voices within our student body and in the legal community,” said Priscila Ulloa, a second-year law student and the Helen Hamilton Day coordinator.

The event consisted of three panels that focused on different modes of empowerment – political, educational, economic and social. Among the panelists were former U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, North Dakota State Rep. Karla Hanson and a number of accomplished attorneys, judges and law professors.

Read more at: http://blogs.und.edu/und-today/2021/04/helen-hamilton-day-takeaway-empowered-women-empower-women/