ROI of DEI Post-Pandemic Renaissance, and Scholarship Giveaway for One Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Certification
Register for Free. Event to occur April 21st, 2021 9 AM – 3 PM CDTDALLAS, TEXAS, USA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to the pandemic, and the racial reckoning of 2020, organizations are committing millions of dollars to DEI efforts, and many are investing in DEI training, assessment, and consulting for the first time ever. There is an urgency about this work that has not been seen before, and not every organization has the resources to invest. Diversity Crew has gathered some of the brightest minds in DEI to share one brief tip, each, for improving the Return on Investment of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (ROI of DEI). Registration is free at ROIofDEI.com.
Join us to hear from executives, DEI practitioners, business owners, and community leaders with insights and advice that will help you move your organization forward on its DEI journey, treat humans better, and produce a real ROI for your investment in DEI.
At the conclusion of the event, Eve Mayer will be awarding a scholarship for one DEI certification program from Diversity Crew Institute to someone attending the event. The scholarship is valued at $1,999. (See the sweepstakes rules for more details).
Scheduled speakers include:
Monica Davy, SVP & Chief Culture, Diversity, and Inclusion Officer – Vizient
Tony Sias, President & CEO – Karamu House
Ronald Steptoe, CEO & Co-Founder – Warrior Centric Health
EJ Blanchfield, Chief Operations Officer – Point B
Neil Edwards, Purpose and Inclusion Leader
Lisa Gutierrez, VP and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer – Indiana University Health
Dr. Thelá Thatch, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Manager – Paychex
Dr. Dionne Poulton, Vice President & Chief Diversity Officer – Care New England Health System
Karl Reid, Senior Vice Provost and Chief Inclusion Officer – Northeastern University
Grant Doster - American Foundation for the Blind
Derrick Miles, CEO and Founder – CourMed
Tony Bridwell, SVP & Chief People Officer – Ryan
Ernest Adams, Head of Global Talent, RL People and Development – Ralph Lauren
Hosts for the Event:
Eve Mayer, CEO - Diversity Crew
Chris Moreland, Partner - Diversity Crew
About Diversity Crew:
Diversity Crew is a consortium of equal partners focusing on diversity and inclusion. Our role at Diversity Crew is to create equity for an incredible tapestry of humans. We create strategies and oversee actions that lead to more satisfied team members, and customers who believe in your vision. Diversity Crew offers a 15% discount to women- or minority-owned organizations, and nonprofits. Learn more at DiversityCrew.com
Eve Mayer
Diversity Crew
eve@diversitycrew.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
ROI of DEI Post-Pandemic Renaissance Presented by Diversity Crew