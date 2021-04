ROI of DEI Post-Pandemic Renaissance, and Scholarship Giveaway for One Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Certification

Register for Free. Event to occur April 21st, 2021 9 AM – 3 PM CDT

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, April 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Due to the pandemic, and the racial reckoning of 2020, organizations are committing millions of dollars to DEI efforts, and many are investing in DEI training, assessment, and consulting for the first time ever. There is an urgency about this work that has not been seen before, and not every organization has the resources to invest. Diversity Crew has gathered some of the brightest minds in DEI to share one brief tip, each, for improving the Return on Investment of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion ( ROI of DEI ). Registration is free at ROIofDEI.com Join us to hear from executives, DEI practitioners, business owners, and community leaders with insights and advice that will help you move your organization forward on its DEI journey, treat humans better, and produce a real ROI for your investment in DEI.At the conclusion of the event, Eve Mayer will be awarding a scholarship for one DEI certification program from Diversity Crew Institute to someone attending the event. The scholarship is valued at $1,999. (See the sweepstakes rules for more details).Scheduled speakers include:Monica Davy, SVP & Chief Culture, Diversity, and Inclusion Officer – VizientTony Sias, President & CEO – Karamu HouseRonald Steptoe, CEO & Co-Founder – Warrior Centric HealthEJ Blanchfield, Chief Operations Officer – Point BNeil Edwards, Purpose and Inclusion LeaderLisa Gutierrez, VP and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer – Indiana University HealthDr. Thelá Thatch, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Manager – PaychexDr. Dionne Poulton, Vice President & Chief Diversity Officer – Care New England Health SystemKarl Reid, Senior Vice Provost and Chief Inclusion Officer – Northeastern UniversityGrant Doster - American Foundation for the BlindDerrick Miles, CEO and Founder – CourMedTony Bridwell, SVP & Chief People Officer – RyanErnest Adams, Head of Global Talent, RL People and Development – Ralph LaurenHosts for the Event:Eve Mayer, CEO - Diversity CrewChris Moreland, Partner - Diversity CrewAbout Diversity Crew:Diversity Crew is a consortium of equal partners focusing on diversity and inclusion. Our role at Diversity Crew is to create equity for an incredible tapestry of humans. We create strategies and oversee actions that lead to more satisfied team members, and customers who believe in your vision. Diversity Crew offers a 15% discount to women- or minority-owned organizations, and nonprofits. Learn more at DiversityCrew.com

ROI of DEI Post-Pandemic Renaissance Presented by Diversity Crew