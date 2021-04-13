Governor Wolf Announces New Funding for Northampton Community College to Develop New Training to Connect Students to Manufacturing Employment

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf today announced new funding through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing Training-to-Career (MTTC) program for Northampton Community College (NCC) to offer comprehensive training, through partnerships with regional manufacturers, that will provide missing essential technical and employability skills to prepare individuals for immediate, entry-level employment in manufacturing.

MTTC helps bring awareness to careers and opportunities within the state’s manufacturing industry and supports companies in identifying and training a skilled workforce through targeted programs and service.

“By partnering with manufacturers in the Lehigh Valley region in developing training, Northampton Community College has a firsthand, clear sense of the need and demand for qualified employment in the industry and also opens a direct pathway between its students and local career opportunities,” said Gov. Wolf. “This funding will support students in completing the comprehensive training to position students to secure good-paying jobs in the local manufacturing industry.”

NCC was approved for $199,997 in funding to develop the Industrial Skills for Manufacturing training program, which partners with regional manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential, technical and employability skills that prepare individuals with barriers for immediate, entry-level employment in manufacturing. The training offers a fast-track solution for manufacturing employers and job seekers by training students in specific skills and competencies that immediately improve their employability. The 10-week program will serve at least 40 students in four cohorts. Completers will earn an OSHA 10 and Forklift Safety certificate of completion and four college credits. Within one month after completion, students will be able to obtain jobs in the manufacturing industry or enroll in a post-secondary program in a manufacturing-related field.

“All of us at NCC were delighted to receive funding to propel this exciting program. Our Lehigh Valley and Pocono manufacturers are so in need of employees with electro-mechanical skills to address employers’ industrial maintenance needs. This training prepares participants for entry level positions in a variety of industries. Multi-skills like these are in high demand and will set program completers on the path to a successful career in industry,” said NCC Vice President of Workforce Development and Community Education Lauren Loeffler. “Course modules will be delivered at both NCC’s Hartzell Hall Advanced Technology Center and in NCC’s Fab Lab, taking advantage of the best of both facilities and their talented instructors. We all look forward to getting started and setting people on the path to success.”

Governor Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative was launched in October 2017, and since then has funded 53 projects and invested more than $11.5 million through the Training-to-Career program. Training-to-Career grants support projects that result in short-term work-readiness, job placement, or the advancement of manufacturing. The Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.

