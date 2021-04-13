Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Smoke testing for Hanalei Hill Landslide Project scheduled for Thursday, April 15

Posted on Apr 13, 2021 in Highways News, Main, News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Kauai residents of smoke testing planned for April 15 on the water tunnel exposed by the March 11 landslide on Kuhio Highway (Route 560) near the intersection of Hanalei Plantation Road.  To locate the entrance(s) to the tunnel, large quantities of smoke will be blown into the tunnel by jet fans to force smoke out of any upstream entrance(s). Historic maps from the 1800’s suggest that the water tunnel was connected to systems in the Princeville area.

The smoke test will use non-toxic, odorless, white, or gray smoke. During the test, drones will be flown to assist with spotting smoke exiting the tunnel.  If you see smoke during the smoke testing operation, please call (808) 220-4226.  Once the water source(s) feeding the tunnel is found, work to cut off the water source will take place to improve the stability of the highway.

All work is weather permitting and will not affect the scheduled access on Kuhio Highway at Hanalei Hill. For the access schedule and latest updates visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/2021-hanalei-hill-landslide/.

