Intersection of Farrington Highway and Kaukonahua Road to be made all-way stop

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will convert the intersection of Farrington Highway and Kaukonahua Road (Thompson Corner) to an all-way stop beginning Monday, April 19. The conversion of the intersection to an all-way stop will involve installation of stop signs, stop bars, and a four-way flashing beacon.

Conversion work is scheduled daily Monday, April 19, through Friday, April 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weather depending. Lane closure or shifts may be needed for safety during work hours. Electronic message boards will be posted approaching Thompson Corner to notify motorists of the work and traffic pattern change.

HDOT continues to consider long term engineering treatments at Thompson Corner for safety and efficiency but is implementing the all-way stop immediately to reduce safety concerns from additional traffic volumes at the intersection. The additional volume is related to the indefinite closure of the Waialua Beach Road Bridge 605 (Kiikii Stream Crossing). More information on the closure of the bridge can be found at https://www.honolulu.gov/cms-csd-menu/site-csd-sitearticles/1454-site-csd-news-2021-cat/42007-04-14-21-waialua-beach-road-bridge-605-to-remain-closed-indefinitely-for-repairs.html

