PLDO Attorney Joshua J. Butera is a Featured Webinar Speaker on “M&A Due Diligence: Latest Trends and Developments”
Panelists will address new challenges and issues in M&A transactions created by the COVID-19 pandemic.JOHNSTON, RHODE ISLAND, USA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC (PLDO) business attorney Joshua J. Butera will be a featured speaker during a national webinar on “The Growing Importance of M&A Due Diligence: Latest Trends and Developments You Should Know” on Monday, April 26, 2021 from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm (ET). The virtual seminar is hosted by The Knowledge Group, and will cover best practices and strategies for successful acquisitions, tips on how to conduct effective due diligence to complete deals and avoid costly surprises, and address new challenges and issues in M&A transactions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. For more details about the webinar and for complimentary registration as a PLDO guest, please log onto https://bit.ly/32f6y4v and use promotion code, pldolaw149004.
Attorney Butera is a skilled business attorney with significant experience in all areas of corporate compliance, administrative, regulatory and contract law in the private and public sectors. He has successfully managed multi-million-dollar equity and property transactions in various industries including technology, banking and finance, and renewable energy, as well as acted as bond counsel to municipalities and private companies. He represents clients before state and federal courts. Attorney Butera earned his J.D. from Boston University School of Law and his undergraduate degree in Political Science from Brown University. He is admitted to practice in Florida, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
To contact Attorney Butera, call 401-824-5100 or email jbutera@pldolaw.com. For information about PLDO, visit www.pldolaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
