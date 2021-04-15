Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,016 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,209 in the last 365 days.

Alexey Miller and Leonid Mikhelson review issues of cooperation between Gazprom and NOVATEK

Background

In January 2015, Gazprom Marketing & Trading Singapore (part of the Gazprom Group) and Yamal Trade signed a long-term sales and purchase contract for liquefied natural gas from the Yamal LNG project, which is being implemented by NOVATEK in conjunction with its foreign partners. The contract, which provides for the annual supply of 2.9 million tons of LNG, was signed for a term exceeding 20 years.

You just read:

Alexey Miller and Leonid Mikhelson review issues of cooperation between Gazprom and NOVATEK

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.