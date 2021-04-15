The Brick Goes Green to Celebrate Earth Day 2021

A leader in environmental sustainability, The Brick has released its latest waste diversion statistics and plans for #TheBrickEarthDay challenge

First implemented in 2007, ‘Project Green’ has been the catalyst for all The Brick’s environmental initiatives, spearheaded by a robust recycling program in partnership with Waste Management. In 2020 alone, recycling efforts at The Brick saved 42,477 trees from being cut down, over 23 million gallons of water from being used and conserved over 14 million kilowatt hours of electricity.

“Environmental sustainability is something we practice every day at The Brick, and our green initiatives are something we are very proud of,” said Dave Freeman, President, The Brick. “We are committed to helping improve the lives of Canadians and managing our environmental impact is just one way we can give back to the communities in which we live and work, from coast-to-coast.”

Beyond the recycling program, The Brick is a proud partner of Tree Canada. This partnership has resulted in planting and maintaining a total of 886 trees nationwide, creating a more sustainable future for generations to come.

“Since our partnership started in 2017, The Brick has shown their commitment to caring for the planet,” said Danielle St-Aubin, CEO, Tree Canada. “Together, we have planted and maintained trees across the country that have helped green communities, re-established urban and rural forests and increased the number trees across countless schoolyards. It is through dedicated sponsors like The Brick that we can grow better places to live.”

To help create a more sustainable world, The Brick challenged their employees to do something good for the environment during the first two weeks of April. In celebration of Earth Day, The Brick is challenging Canadians across the country to do the same!

The company is asking Canadians to capture their good green deeds via photo or video, share them on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #TheBrickEarthDay, and comment on the Facebook or Instagram contest post to be entered to win one of four $1,000 gift cards to The Brick. Two winners will be chosen from Facebook and two from Instagram.

For every share on social media using the campaign hashtag, The Brick will also plant a tree, up to a total of 2,500 trees, through their partnership with Tree Canada. So, get sharing, Canada!

“At The Brick, we challenge ourselves each day to be more mindful of our environmental impact. On April 22, we‘re challenging Canadians to do the same,” said Dave Freeman. “Whether a community cleanup or adopting more sustainable recycling practices, we look forward to seeing how Canadians are “going green” and showing our appreciation for the positive impacts these actions will have.”

The Brick is thrilled to celebrate this Earth Day during their 50th year of business. Events and initiatives will be taking place both in-store and online throughout the year to celebrate this milestone and The Brick is looking forward to inviting Canadians from coast to coast to join in on the festivities.

For more information on The Brick’s environmental initiatives, please visit http://csr.thebrick.com/environmental/the-brick-goes-green/.

