Konexial Announces GoFind™ Advanced Trailer Tracking service for carriers with My20 Fleet Management System

--Solar-powered GPS trailer tracking and sensing devices deliver the latest in trailer and container tracking technology over cellular and satellite networks--

/EIN News/ -- KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konexial today announced GoFind™ service, the newest addition to the My20 Fleet Management ecosystem. GoFind™provides Konexial My20 Fleet users with access to advanced solar-powered GPS trailer tracking and sensing IoT devices to monitor and protect their assets and freight cargoes. This comprehensive trailer tracking service includes connectivity and a customizable application with dynamic dashboards, analytics and reports, all accessed inside ONE user interface—the Konexial My20 Fleet dashboard.



“Our IoT-supported trailer tracking technology further strengthens our mission to provide next-generation Live Supply Chain™ location visibility for drivers and carriers through the Konexial My20 Fleet,” said Ken Evans, CEO, Konexial. “Integrating the asset tracking solution provides carriers complete visibility of assets and conditions virtually anywhere, while improving asset utilization, driver productivity and—most importantly—protecting cargo for customers. When partnered with the My20 Locking System, My20 Fleet customers can achieve the most robust cargo security available anywhere. With cellular and satellite based connectivity options, Konexial’s edge computing capability is the most complete ecosystem in the industry.”

Konexial’s My20 Fleet uses next-generation telematics technology to automatically log a driver’s location, hours of service and available capacity, and the Edge Computing architecture ensures the system never goes out of service maintaining constant connection to the driver. My20 Fleet analyzes all data, algorithms and logic within the cab on iOS and Android platforms.

The Konexial GoFind ™ tracking service can be installed in about 10 minutes on any trailer or type of container asset. Shipped fully charged, the solar-powered device holds its charge for at least 6 months, allowing for storage before installment. Once installed, the device can deliver multiple messages per day with limited sun exposure. This device improves trailer and container utilization, reduces dwell times, automates inventory and yard management, and minimizes theft and unauthorized use.

For more information, please visit www.konexial.com .