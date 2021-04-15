Westamerica Bancorporation Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
/EIN News/ -- SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the first quarter 2021 of $20.1 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.75. First quarter 2021 results include "make-whole" interest income on corporate bonds redeemed prior to maturity, which increased EPS $0.02. These results compare to net income of $23.8 million and EPS of $0.89 for the fourth quarter 2020, which included a gain on sale of a closed branch building, "make-whole" interest income on corporate bonds redeemed before maturity, and a customary adjustment to the tax provision for filed 2019 tax returns, which increased EPS $0.15.
“Westamerica continues to support our customers during the pandemic. We have kept our branches open to continue providing full-service, and during the first quarter 2021, we originated $91 million in loans under the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program. Operating expenses have remained stable with first quarter 2020 pre-pandemic levels, and in the first quarter 2021 operating expenses represented only 47 percent of revenues on a fully-taxable equivalent basis. The predominance of checking and savings accounts within Westamerica’s deposit base resulted in a very low 0.03 percent annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios during the first quarter 2021. Credit quality remained stable with nonperforming loans of $4.1 million at March 31, 2021,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “First quarter 2021 results generated an annualized 11.1 percent return on average common equity, and shareholders were paid a $0.41 per common share dividend during the quarter,” concluded Payne.
Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $42.6 million for the first quarter 2021, including “make-whole” interest income on corporate bonds redeemed prior to maturity of $700 thousand. First quarter 2021 net interest income (FTE) compares to $43.3 million for the fourth quarter 2020, which included “make-whole” interest income on corporate bonds redeemed prior to maturity of $1.9 million. Average total deposits grew $92 million from the fourth quarter 2020 to the first quarter 2021. Checking and savings deposits represented ninety-seven percent of the Company’s average deposit base during the first quarter 2021 resulting in a 0.03 percent annualized cost of funding interest-earning assets.
At March 31, 2021, nonperforming loans totaled $4.1 million and the allowance for credit losses on loans was $23.5 million. The Company continues to work with loan customers requesting deferral of loan payments due to economic weakness caused by the pandemic. At March 31, 2021, loans with deferred payments included consumer loans totaling $1.8 million and one hospitality industry commercial real estate loan totaling $2.3 million (the commercial real estate loan borrower re-commenced payments on April 1, 2021).
Noninterest income for the first quarter 2021 totaled $10.2 million, compared to noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2020 of $14.0 million, which included a $3.5 million gain on sale of a closed branch building.
Noninterest expense for the first quarter 2021 was $24.9 million compared to $24.5 million for the fourth quarter 2020, and $24.7 million for the first quarter 2020.
Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.
Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com
|Public Information April 15, 2021
|WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|March 31, 2021
|1. Net Income Summary.
|(in thousands except per-share amounts)
|%
|Q1'2021
|Q1'2020
|Change
|Q4'2020
|Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
|$
|42,583
|$
|40,547
|5.0
|%
|$
|43,292
|Provision for Credit Losses
|-
|4,300
|n/m
|-
|Noninterest Income
|10,189
|11,648
|-12.5
|%
|13,959
|Noninterest Expense
|24,906
|24,664
|1.0
|%
|24,545
|Income Before Taxes (FTE)
|27,866
|23,231
|20.0
|%
|32,706
|Income Tax Provision (FTE)
|7,719
|6,269
|23.1
|%
|8,868
|Net Income
|$
|20,147
|$
|16,962
|18.8
|%
|$
|23,838
|Average Common Shares Outstanding
|26,821
|27,068
|-0.9
|%
|26,838
|Diluted Average Common Shares
|26,842
|27,139
|-1.1
|%
|26,849
|Operating Ratios:
|Basic Earnings Per Common Share
|$
|0.75
|$
|0.63
|19.0
|%
|$
|0.89
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
|0.75
|0.63
|19.0
|%
|0.89
|Return On Assets (a)
|1.23
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.44
|%
|Return On Common Equity (a)
|11.1
|%
|9.7
|%
|13.2
|%
|Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)
|2.74
|%
|3.10
|%
|2.81
|%
|Efficiency Ratio (FTE)
|47.2
|%
|47.3
|%
|42.9
|%
|Dividends Paid Per Common Share
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.41
|0.0
|%
|$
|0.41
|Common Dividend Payout Ratio
|55
|%
|66
|%
|46
|%
|2. Net Interest Income.
|(dollars in thousands)
|%
|Q1'2021
|Q1'2020
|Change
|Q4'2020
|Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
|$
|43,058
|$
|40,989
|5.0
|%
|$
|43,773
|Interest Expense
|475
|442
|7.5
|%
|481
|Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
|$
|42,583
|$
|40,547
|5.0
|%
|$
|43,292
|Average Earning Assets
|$
|6,244,622
|$
|5,242,142
|19.1
|%
|$
|6,156,749
|Average Interest-
|Bearing Liabilities
|3,130,227
|2,648,581
|18.2
|%
|3,034,240
|Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a)
|2.77
|%
|3.13
|%
|2.84
|%
|Cost of Funds (a)
|0.03
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.03
|%
|Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)
|2.74
|%
|3.10
|%
|2.81
|%
|Interest Expense/
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a)
|0.06
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.06
|%
|Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)
|2.71
|%
|3.06
|%
|2.78
|%
|3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.
|(average volume, dollars in thousands)
|%
|Q1'2021
|Q1'2020
|Change
|Q4'2020
|Total Assets
|$
|6,650,164
|$
|5,655,460
|17.6
|%
|$
|6,562,753
|Total Earning Assets
|6,244,622
|5,242,142
|19.1
|%
|6,156,749
|Total Loans
|1,251,540
|1,123,934
|11.4
|%
|1,286,480
|Total Commercial Loans
|395,473
|223,383
|77.0
|%
|426,564
|Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans
|188,971
|-
|n/m
|227,828
|Commercial Loans
|206,502
|223,383
|-7.6
|%
|198,736
|Commercial RE Loans
|559,191
|579,743
|-3.5
|%
|561,394
|Consumer Loans
|296,876
|320,808
|-7.5
|%
|298,522
|Total Investment Securities
|4,440,621
|3,845,885
|15.5
|%
|4,430,592
|Debt Securities Available For Sale
|3,947,549
|3,135,743
|25.9
|%
|3,884,451
|Debt Securities Held To Maturity
|493,072
|710,142
|-30.6
|%
|546,141
|Total Interest-Bearing Cash
|552,461
|272,323
|102.9
|%
|439,677
|Loans/Deposits
|21.8
|%
|23.3
|%
|22.7
|%
|4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.
|(average volume, dollars in thousands)
|%
|Q1'2021
|Q1'2020
|Change
|Q4'2020
|Total Deposits
|$
|5,748,070
|$
|4,828,988
|19.0
|%
|$
|5,655,768
|Noninterest Demand
|2,713,632
|2,222,737
|22.1
|%
|2,736,348
|Interest-Bearing Transaction
|1,130,760
|941,720
|20.1
|%
|1,071,576
|Savings
|1,746,815
|1,496,362
|16.7
|%
|1,688,031
|Time greater than $100K
|71,241
|73,849
|-3.5
|%
|71,306
|Time less than $100K
|85,622
|94,320
|-9.2
|%
|88,507
|Total Short-Term Borrowings
|95,575
|42,330
|125.8
|%
|114,820
|Other Borrowed Funds
|214
|-
|n/m
|-
|Shareholders' Equity
|735,496
|705,330
|4.3
|%
|720,473
|Demand Deposits/
|Total Deposits
|47.2
|%
|46.0
|%
|48.4
|%
|Transaction & Savings
|Deposits / Total Deposits
|97.3
|%
|96.5
|%
|97.2
|%
|5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.
|(dollars in thousands)
|Q1'2021
|Average
|Income/
|Yield (a) /
|Volume
|Expense
|Rate (a)
|Interest & Fee Income Earned
|Total Earning Assets (FTE)
|$
|6,244,622
|$
|43,058
|2.77
|%
|Total Loans (FTE)
|1,251,540
|14,684
|4.76
|%
|Total Commercial Loans (FTE)
|395,473
|4,005
|4.11
|%
|PPP Loans
|188,971
|1,853
|3.98
|%
|Commercial Loans (FTE)
|206,502
|2,152
|4.23
|%
|Commercial RE Loans
|559,191
|7,341
|5.32
|%
|Consumer Loans
|296,876
|3,338
|4.56
|%
|Total Investments (FTE)
|4,440,621
|28,236
|2.54
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Cash
|552,461
|138
|0.10
|%
|Interest Expense Paid
|Total Earning Assets
|6,244,622
|475
|0.03
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|3,130,227
|475
|0.06
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|3,034,438
|459
|0.06
|%
|Interest-Bearing Transaction
|1,130,760
|89
|0.03
|%
|Savings
|1,746,815
|250
|0.06
|%
|Time less than $100K
|85,622
|42
|0.20
|%
|Time greater than $100K
|71,241
|78
|0.44
|%
|Total Short-Term Borrowings
|95,575
|16
|0.07
|%
|Other Borrowed Funds
|214
|-
|0.35
|%
|Net Interest Income and
|Margin (FTE)
|$
|42,583
|2.74
|%
|Q1'2020
|Average
|Income/
|Yield (a) /
|Volume
|Expense
|Rate (a)
|Interest & Fee Income Earned
|Total Earning Assets (FTE)
|$
|5,242,142
|$
|40,989
|3.13
|%
|Total Loans (FTE)
|1,123,934
|13,910
|4.98
|%
|Commercial Loans (FTE)
|223,383
|2,776
|5.00
|%
|Commercial RE Loans
|579,743
|7,599
|5.27
|%
|Consumer Loans
|320,808
|3,535
|4.43
|%
|Total Investments (FTE)
|3,845,885
|26,223
|2.73
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Cash
|272,323
|856
|1.24
|%
|Interest Expense Paid
|Total Earning Assets
|5,242,142
|442
|0.03
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|2,648,581
|442
|0.07
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|2,606,251
|434
|0.07
|%
|Interest-Bearing Transaction
|941,720
|84
|0.04
|%
|Savings
|1,496,362
|217
|0.06
|%
|Time less than $100K
|94,320
|54
|0.23
|%
|Time greater than $100K
|73,849
|79
|0.43
|%
|Total Short-Term Borrowings
|42,330
|8
|0.07
|%
|Net Interest Income and
|Margin (FTE)
|$
|40,547
|3.10
|%
|6. Noninterest Income.
|(dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
|%
|Q1'2021
|Q1'2020
|Change
|Q4'2020
|Service Charges on Deposits
|$
|3,304
|$
|4,248
|-22.2
|%
|$
|3,452
|Merchant Processing Services
|2,560
|2,358
|8.6
|%
|2,713
|Debit Card Fees
|1,601
|1,468
|9.0
|%
|1,643
|Trust Fees
|801
|777
|3.1
|%
|765
|ATM Processing Fees
|601
|579
|3.8
|%
|570
|Other Service Fees
|469
|506
|-7.2
|%
|457
|Financial Services Commissions
|70
|125
|-44.0
|%
|66
|Gains on Sales of Real Property
|-
|-
|n/m
|3,536
|Other Noninterest Income (5)
|783
|1,587
|-50.7
|%
|757
|Total Noninterest Income
|$
|10,189
|$
|11,648
|-12.5
|%
|$
|13,959
|Total Revenue (FTE)
|$
|52,772
|$
|52,195
|1.1
|%
|$
|57,251
|Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE)
|19.3
|%
|22.3
|%
|24.4
|%
|Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a)
|0.23
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.24
|%
|Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg.
|Common Share (a)
|$
|7.98
|$
|7.76
|2.9
|%
|$
|8.49
|7. Noninterest Expense.
|(dollars in thousands)
|%
|Q1'2021
|Q1'2020
|Change
|Q4'2020
|Salaries & Benefits
|$
|12,665
|$
|13,018
|-2.7
|%
|$
|12,291
|Occupancy and Equipment
|4,880
|4,932
|-1.1
|%
|4,900
|Outsourced Data Processing
|2,390
|2,405
|-0.6
|%
|2,359
|Professional Fees
|942
|389
|142.2
|%
|722
|Courier Service
|504
|491
|2.6
|%
|502
|Amortization of
|Identifiable Intangibles
|69
|73
|-5.5
|%
|69
|Other Noninterest Expense
|3,456
|3,356
|3.0
|%
|3,702
|Total Noninterest Expense
|$
|24,906
|$
|24,664
|1.0
|%
|$
|24,545
|Noninterest Expense/
|Avg. Earning Assets (a)
|1.62
|%
|1.89
|%
|1.59
|%
|Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE)
|47.2
|%
|47.3
|%
|42.9
|%
|8. Allowance for Credit Losses.
|(dollars in thousands)
|%
|Q1'2021
|Q1'2020
|Change
|Q4'2020
|Average Total Loans
|$
|1,251,540
|$
|1,123,934
|11.4
|%
|$
|1,286,480
|Beginning of Period Allowance for
|Credit Losses on Loans (ACLL)
|$
|23,854
|$
|19,484
|22.4
|%
|$
|24,142
|Adoption of ASU 2016-13(1)
|-
|2,017
|n/m
|-
|Beginning of Period ACLL
|23,854
|21,501
|10.9
|%
|24,142
|Provision for Credit Losses
|-
|4,300
|n/m
|7
|Net ACLL Losses
|(371
|)
|(997
|)
|-62.8
|%
|(295
|)
|End of Period ACLL
|$
|23,483
|$
|24,804
|-5.3
|%
|$
|23,854
|Gross ACLL Recoveries /
|Gross ACLL Losses
|60
|%
|37
|%
|69
|%
|Net ACLL Losses /
|Avg. Total Loans (a)
|0.12
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.09
|%
|(dollars in thousands)
|%
|3/31/21
|3/31/20
|Change
|12/31/20
|Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
|$
|23,483
|$
|24,804
|-5.3
|%
|$
|23,854
|Allowance for Credit Losses on
|HTM Securities (2)
|9
|16
|-44.6
|%
|9
|Total Allowance for Credit Losses
|$
|23,492
|$
|24,820
|-5.4
|%
|$
|23,863
|Allowance for Unfunded
|Credit Commitments
|101
|53
|90.0
|%
|101
|9. Credit Quality.
|(dollars in thousands)
|%
|3/31/21
|3/31/20
|Change
|12/31/20
|Nonperforming Loans:
|Nonperforming Nonaccrual
|$
|402
|$
|419
|-4.1
|%
|$
|526
|Performing Nonaccrual
|3,569
|3,933
|-9.3
|%
|3,803
|Total Nonaccrual Loans
|3,971
|4,352
|-8.8
|%
|4,329
|90+ Days Past Due Accruing Loans
|132
|178
|-25.8
|%
|450
|Total
|4,103
|4,530
|-9.4
|%
|4,779
|Repossessed Loan Collateral
|-
|43
|n/m
|-
|Total Nonperforming Assets
|$
|4,103
|$
|4,573
|-10.3
|%
|$
|4,779
|Total Loans Outstanding
|$
|1,293,756
|$
|1,121,243
|15.4
|%
|$
|1,256,243
|Total Assets
|6,912,481
|5,628,126
|22.8
|%
|6,747,931
|Loans:
|Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
|$
|23,483
|$
|24,804
|-5.3
|%
|$
|23,854
|Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans /
|Loans
|1.82
|%
|2.21
|%
|1.90
|%
|Nonperforming Loans/Total Loans
|0.32
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.38
|%
|10. Capital.
|(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
|%
|3/31/21
|3/31/20
|Change
|12/31/20
|Shareholders' Equity
|$
|812,132
|$
|705,546
|15.1
|%
|$
|844,809
|Total Assets
|6,912,481
|5,628,126
|22.8
|%
|6,747,931
|Shareholders' Equity/
|Total Assets
|11.75
|%
|12.54
|%
|12.52
|%
|Shareholders' Equity/
|Total Loans
|62.77
|%
|62.93
|%
|67.25
|%
|Tangible Common Equity Ratio
|10.15
|%
|10.58
|%
|10.90
|%
|Common Shares Outstanding
|26,864
|26,932
|-0.3
|%
|26,807
|Common Equity Per Share
|$
|30.23
|$
|26.20
|15.4
|%
|$
|31.51
|Market Value Per Common Share
|62.78
|58.78
|6.8
|%
|55.29
|(shares in thousands)
|%
|Q1'2021
|Q1'2020
|Change
|Q4'2020
|Total Shares Repurchased
|4
|180
|n/m
|91
|Average Repurchase Price
|$
|61.09
|$
|51.52
|n/m
|$
|52.22
|Net Shares (Issued) Repurchased
|(57
|)
|130
|n/m
|91
|11. Period-End Balance Sheets.
|(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|%
|3/31/21
|3/31/20
|Change
|12/31/20
|Assets:
|Cash and Due from Banks
|$
|866,457
|$
|304,628
|184.4
|%
|$
|621,275
|Investment Securities:
|Debt Securities Available For Sale
|3,990,570
|3,210,689
|24.3
|%
|4,063,185
|Debt Securities Held To Maturity (3)
|469,259
|681,821
|-31.2
|%
|515,589
|Loans
|1,293,756
|1,121,243
|15.4
|%
|1,256,243
|Allowance For Credit Losses on Loans
|(23,483
|)
|(24,804
|)
|-5.3
|%
|(23,854
|)
|Total Loans, net
|1,270,273
|1,096,439
|15.9
|%
|1,232,389
|Other Real Estate Owned
|-
|43
|n/m
|-
|Premises and Equipment, net
|32,216
|35,403
|-9.0
|%
|32,813
|Identifiable Intangibles, net
|1,035
|1,318
|-21.5
|%
|1,105
|Goodwill
|121,673
|121,673
|0.0
|%
|121,673
|Other Assets
|160,998
|176,112
|-8.6
|%
|159,903
|Total Assets
|$
|6,912,481
|$
|5,628,126
|22.8
|%
|$
|6,747,931
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-Bearing
|$
|2,798,542
|$
|2,183,283
|28.2
|%
|$
|2,725,177
|Interest-Bearing Transaction
|1,179,484
|936,516
|25.9
|%
|1,102,601
|Savings
|1,791,636
|1,514,431
|18.3
|%
|1,703,812
|Time
|154,171
|165,196
|-6.7
|%
|156,389
|Total Deposits
|5,923,833
|4,799,426
|23.4
|%
|5,687,979
|Short-Term Borrowed Funds
|95,479
|52,664
|81.3
|%
|102,545
|Other Borrowed Funds
|1,681
|-
|n/m
|-
|Other Liabilities
|79,356
|70,490
|12.6
|%
|112,598
|Total Liabilities
|6,100,349
|4,922,580
|23.9
|%
|5,903,122
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common Equity:
|Paid-In Capital
|469,885
|466,472
|0.7
|%
|466,041
|Accumulated Other
|Comprehensive Income
|68,901
|171
|n/m
|114,412
|Retained Earnings
|273,346
|238,903
|14.4
|%
|264,356
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|812,132
|705,546
|15.1
|%
|844,809
|Total Liabilities and
|Shareholders' Equity
|$
|6,912,481
|$
|5,628,126
|22.8
|%
|$
|6,747,931
|12. Income Statements.
|(unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
|%
|Q1'2021
|Q1'2020
|Change
|Q4'2020
|Interest & Fee Income:
|Loans
|$
|14,581
|$
|13,809
|5.6
|%
|$
|14,999
|Investment Securities:
|Equity Securities
|110
|103
|6.9
|%
|110
|Debt Securities Available For Sale (4)
|24,889
|21,315
|16.8
|%
|24,947
|Debt Securities Held To Maturity
|2,598
|3,908
|-33.5
|%
|2,793
|Interest-Bearing Cash
|138
|856
|-83.9
|%
|112
|Total Interest & Fee Income
|42,316
|39,991
|5.8
|%
|42,961
|Interest Expense:
|Transaction Deposits
|89
|84
|6.5
|%
|90
|Savings Deposits
|250
|217
|15.0
|%
|246
|Time Deposits
|120
|133
|-9.9
|%
|126
|Short-Term Borrowed Funds
|16
|8
|99.9
|%
|19
|Total Interest Expense
|475
|442
|7.4
|%
|481
|Net Interest Income
|41,841
|39,549
|5.8
|%
|42,480
|Provision for Credit Losses
|-
|4,300
|n/m
|-
|Noninterest Income:
|Service Charges
|3,304
|4,248
|-22.2
|%
|3,452
|Merchant Processing Services
|2,560
|2,358
|8.6
|%
|2,713
|Debit Card Fees
|1,601
|1,468
|9.0
|%
|1,643
|Trust Fees
|801
|777
|3.1
|%
|765
|ATM Processing Fees
|601
|579
|3.8
|%
|570
|Other Service Fees
|469
|506
|-7.2
|%
|457
|Financial Services Commissions
|70
|125
|-44.0
|%
|66
|Gains on Sales of Real Property
|-
|-
|n/m
|3,536
|Other Noninterest Income (5)
|783
|1,587
|-50.7
|%
|757
|Total Noninterest Income
|10,189
|11,648
|-12.5
|%
|13,959
|Noninterest Expense:
|Salaries and Benefits
|12,665
|13,018
|-2.7
|%
|12,291
|Occupancy and Equipment
|4,880
|4,932
|-1.1
|%
|4,900
|Outsourced Data Processing
|2,390
|2,405
|-0.6
|%
|2,359
|Professional Fees
|942
|389
|142.2
|%
|722
|Courier Service
|504
|491
|2.6
|%
|502
|Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles
|69
|73
|-5.5
|%
|69
|Other Noninterest Expense
|3,456
|3,356
|3.0
|%
|3,702
|Total Noninterest Expense
|24,906
|24,664
|1.0
|%
|24,545
|Income Before Income Taxes
|27,124
|22,233
|22.0
|%
|31,894
|Income Tax Provision
|6,977
|5,271
|32.4
|%
|8,056
|Net Income
|$
|20,147
|$
|16,962
|18.8
|%
|$
|23,838
|Average Common Shares Outstanding
|26,821
|27,068
|-0.9
|%
|26,838
|Diluted Common Shares Outstanding
|26,842
|27,139
|-1.1
|%
|26,849
|Per Common Share Data:
|Basic Earnings
|$
|0.75
|$
|0.63
|19.0
|%
|$
|0.89
|Diluted Earnings
|0.75
|0.63
|19.0
|%
|0.89
|Dividends Paid
|0.41
|0.41
|0.0
|%
|0.41
|Footnotes and Abbreviations:
|(1) Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses: Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL"), resulting in a period opening adjustment to the allowance for credit losses for loans and held-to-maturity debt securities, other liabilities, deferred tax assets, and shareholders' equity.
|(2) In the fourth quarter 2020, the Company recorded a $7 thousand reversal of provision for credit losses on Debt Securities Held To Maturity and the balance of the allowance for credit losses on Debt Securities Held To Maturity was reduced from $16 thousand at September 30, 2020 to $9 thousand at December 31, 2020.
|(3) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, effective January 1, 2020. Debt Securities Held To Maturity of $469,259 thousand at March 31, 2021, $515,589 thousand at December 31, 2020 and $681,821 thousand at March 31, 2020 are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $9 thousand, $9 thousand and $16 thousand, respectively.
|(4) Interest income on Debt Securities Available For Sale included make-whole interest income on called corporate bonds of $700 thousand in the first quarter 2021 and $1.9 million in the fourth quarter 2020.
|(5) The Company received $603 thousand in excess of amounts charged-off in prior periods on a purchased loan during the first quarter 2020, representing the recovery of a purchased loan credit-risk discount.
|(FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a relatively large portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
|(a) Annualized
|Certain amounts in prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.