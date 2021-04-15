Westamerica Bancorporation Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the first quarter 2021 of $20.1 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.75. First quarter 2021 results include “make-whole” interest income on corporate bonds redeemed prior to maturity, which increased EPS $0.02. These results compare to net income of $23.8 million and EPS of $0.89 for the fourth quarter 2020, which included a gain on sale of a closed branch building, “make-whole” interest income on corporate bonds redeemed before maturity, and a customary adjustment to the tax provision for filed 2019 tax returns, which increased EPS $0.15.



“Westamerica continues to support our customers during the pandemic. We have kept our branches open to continue providing full-service, and during the first quarter 2021, we originated $91 million in loans under the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program. Operating expenses have remained stable with first quarter 2020 pre-pandemic levels, and in the first quarter 2021 operating expenses represented only 47 percent of revenues on a fully-taxable equivalent basis. The predominance of checking and savings accounts within Westamerica’s deposit base resulted in a very low 0.03 percent annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios during the first quarter 2021. Credit quality remained stable with nonperforming loans of $4.1 million at March 31, 2021,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “First quarter 2021 results generated an annualized 11.1 percent return on average common equity, and shareholders were paid a $0.41 per common share dividend during the quarter,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $42.6 million for the first quarter 2021, including “make-whole” interest income on corporate bonds redeemed prior to maturity of $700 thousand. First quarter 2021 net interest income (FTE) compares to $43.3 million for the fourth quarter 2020, which included “make-whole” interest income on corporate bonds redeemed prior to maturity of $1.9 million. Average total deposits grew $92 million from the fourth quarter 2020 to the first quarter 2021. Checking and savings deposits represented ninety-seven percent of the Company’s average deposit base during the first quarter 2021 resulting in a 0.03 percent annualized cost of funding interest-earning assets.

At March 31, 2021, nonperforming loans totaled $4.1 million and the allowance for credit losses on loans was $23.5 million. The Company continues to work with loan customers requesting deferral of loan payments due to economic weakness caused by the pandemic. At March 31, 2021, loans with deferred payments included consumer loans totaling $1.8 million and one hospitality industry commercial real estate loan totaling $2.3 million (the commercial real estate loan borrower re-commenced payments on April 1, 2021).

Noninterest income for the first quarter 2021 totaled $10.2 million, compared to noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2020 of $14.0 million, which included a $3.5 million gain on sale of a closed branch building.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter 2021 was $24.9 million compared to $24.5 million for the fourth quarter 2020, and $24.7 million for the first quarter 2020.

Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

