Westamerica Bancorporation Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the first quarter 2021 of $20.1 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.75. First quarter 2021 results include “make-whole” interest income on corporate bonds redeemed prior to maturity, which increased EPS $0.02. These results compare to net income of $23.8 million and EPS of $0.89 for the fourth quarter 2020, which included a gain on sale of a closed branch building, “make-whole” interest income on corporate bonds redeemed before maturity, and a customary adjustment to the tax provision for filed 2019 tax returns, which increased EPS $0.15.

“Westamerica continues to support our customers during the pandemic. We have kept our branches open to continue providing full-service, and during the first quarter 2021, we originated $91 million in loans under the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program. Operating expenses have remained stable with first quarter 2020 pre-pandemic levels, and in the first quarter 2021 operating expenses represented only 47 percent of revenues on a fully-taxable equivalent basis. The predominance of checking and savings accounts within Westamerica’s deposit base resulted in a very low 0.03 percent annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios during the first quarter 2021. Credit quality remained stable with nonperforming loans of $4.1 million at March 31, 2021,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “First quarter 2021 results generated an annualized 11.1 percent return on average common equity, and shareholders were paid a $0.41 per common share dividend during the quarter,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $42.6 million for the first quarter 2021, including “make-whole” interest income on corporate bonds redeemed prior to maturity of $700 thousand. First quarter 2021 net interest income (FTE) compares to $43.3 million for the fourth quarter 2020, which included “make-whole” interest income on corporate bonds redeemed prior to maturity of $1.9 million. Average total deposits grew $92 million from the fourth quarter 2020 to the first quarter 2021. Checking and savings deposits represented ninety-seven percent of the Company’s average deposit base during the first quarter 2021 resulting in a 0.03 percent annualized cost of funding interest-earning assets.

At March 31, 2021, nonperforming loans totaled $4.1 million and the allowance for credit losses on loans was $23.5 million. The Company continues to work with loan customers requesting deferral of loan payments due to economic weakness caused by the pandemic. At March 31, 2021, loans with deferred payments included consumer loans totaling $1.8 million and one hospitality industry commercial real estate loan totaling $2.3 million (the commercial real estate loan borrower re-commenced payments on April 1, 2021).

Noninterest income for the first quarter 2021 totaled $10.2 million, compared to noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2020 of $14.0 million, which included a $3.5 million gain on sale of a closed branch building.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter 2021 was $24.9 million compared to $24.5 million for the fourth quarter 2020, and $24.7 million for the first quarter 2020.

Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com

For additional information contact:
  Westamerica Bancorporation
1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901
Robert A. Thorson – SVP & Treasurer
707-863-6840
investments@westamerica.com


FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2011, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward-looking statements are made.



    Public Information April 15, 2021    
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION          
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS          
March 31, 2021          
             
1. Net Income Summary.          
    (in thousands except per-share amounts)  
        %    
    Q1'2021 Q1'2020 Change Q4'2020  
             
  Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 42,583   $ 40,547   5.0 % $ 43,292    
  Provision for Credit Losses   -     4,300   n/m       -    
  Noninterest Income   10,189     11,648   -12.5 %   13,959    
  Noninterest Expense   24,906     24,664   1.0 %   24,545    
  Income Before Taxes (FTE)   27,866     23,231   20.0 %   32,706    
  Income Tax Provision (FTE)   7,719     6,269   23.1 %   8,868    
  Net Income $ 20,147   $ 16,962   18.8 % $ 23,838    
             
  Average Common Shares Outstanding   26,821     27,068   -0.9 %   26,838    
  Diluted Average Common Shares   26,842     27,139   -1.1 %   26,849    
             
  Operating Ratios:          
  Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.75   $ 0.63   19.0 % $ 0.89    
  Diluted Earnings Per Common Share   0.75     0.63   19.0 %   0.89    
  Return On Assets (a)   1.23 %   1.21 %     1.44 %  
  Return On Common Equity (a)   11.1 %   9.7 %     13.2 %  
  Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)   2.74 %   3.10 %     2.81 %  
  Efficiency Ratio (FTE)   47.2 %   47.3 %     42.9 %  
             
  Dividends Paid Per Common Share $ 0.41   $ 0.41   0.0 % $ 0.41    
  Common Dividend Payout Ratio   55 %   66 %     46 %  
             
2. Net Interest Income.          
    (dollars in thousands)  
        %    
    Q1'2021 Q1'2020 Change Q4'2020  
             
  Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 43,058   $ 40,989   5.0 % $ 43,773    
  Interest Expense   475     442   7.5 %   481    
  Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 42,583   $ 40,547   5.0 % $ 43,292    
             
  Average Earning Assets $ 6,244,622   $ 5,242,142   19.1 % $ 6,156,749    
  Average Interest-          
     Bearing Liabilities   3,130,227     2,648,581   18.2 %   3,034,240    
             
  Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a)   2.77 %   3.13 %     2.84 %  
  Cost of Funds (a)   0.03 %   0.03 %     0.03 %  
  Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)   2.74 %   3.10 %     2.81 %  
  Interest Expense/          
     Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a)   0.06 %   0.07 %     0.06 %  
  Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)   2.71 %   3.06 %     2.78 %  
             
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.          
    (average volume, dollars in thousands)  
        %    
    Q1'2021 Q1'2020 Change Q4'2020  
             
  Total Assets $ 6,650,164   $ 5,655,460   17.6 % $ 6,562,753    
  Total Earning Assets   6,244,622     5,242,142   19.1 %   6,156,749    
  Total Loans   1,251,540     1,123,934   11.4 %   1,286,480    
    Total Commercial Loans   395,473     223,383   77.0 %   426,564    
      Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans   188,971     -   n/m       227,828    
      Commercial Loans   206,502     223,383   -7.6 %   198,736    
    Commercial RE Loans   559,191     579,743   -3.5 %   561,394    
    Consumer Loans   296,876     320,808   -7.5 %   298,522    
  Total Investment Securities   4,440,621     3,845,885   15.5 %   4,430,592    
    Debt Securities Available For Sale   3,947,549     3,135,743   25.9 %   3,884,451    
    Debt Securities Held To Maturity   493,072     710,142   -30.6 %   546,141    
  Total Interest-Bearing Cash   552,461     272,323   102.9 %   439,677    
             
  Loans/Deposits   21.8 %   23.3 %     22.7 %  
             
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.        
    (average volume, dollars in thousands)  
        %    
    Q1'2021 Q1'2020 Change Q4'2020  
             
  Total Deposits $ 5,748,070   $ 4,828,988   19.0 % $ 5,655,768    
    Noninterest Demand   2,713,632     2,222,737   22.1 %   2,736,348    
    Interest-Bearing Transaction   1,130,760     941,720   20.1 %   1,071,576    
    Savings   1,746,815     1,496,362   16.7 %   1,688,031    
    Time greater than $100K   71,241     73,849   -3.5 %   71,306    
    Time less than $100K   85,622     94,320   -9.2 %   88,507    
  Total Short-Term Borrowings   95,575     42,330   125.8 %   114,820    
  Other Borrowed Funds   214     -   n/m       -    
  Shareholders' Equity   735,496     705,330   4.3 %   720,473    
             
  Demand Deposits/          
     Total Deposits   47.2 %   46.0 %     48.4 %  
  Transaction & Savings          
     Deposits / Total Deposits   97.3 %   96.5 %     97.2 %  
             
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.          
    (dollars in thousands)    
    Q1'2021    
    Average Income/ Yield (a) /    
    Volume Expense Rate (a)    
             
  Interest & Fee Income Earned          
    Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 6,244,622   $ 43,058   2.77 %    
    Total Loans (FTE)   1,251,540     14,684   4.76 %    
      Total Commercial Loans (FTE)   395,473     4,005   4.11 %    
        PPP Loans   188,971     1,853   3.98 %    
        Commercial Loans (FTE)   206,502     2,152   4.23 %    
      Commercial RE Loans   559,191     7,341   5.32 %    
      Consumer Loans   296,876     3,338   4.56 %    
    Total Investments (FTE)   4,440,621     28,236   2.54 %    
    Total Interest-Bearing Cash   552,461     138   0.10 %    
             
  Interest Expense Paid          
    Total Earning Assets   6,244,622     475   0.03 %    
    Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   3,130,227     475   0.06 %    
    Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   3,034,438     459   0.06 %    
      Interest-Bearing Transaction   1,130,760     89   0.03 %    
      Savings   1,746,815     250   0.06 %    
      Time less than $100K   85,622     42   0.20 %    
      Time greater than $100K   71,241     78   0.44 %    
    Total Short-Term Borrowings   95,575     16   0.07 %    
  Other Borrowed Funds   214     -   0.35 %    
             
  Net Interest Income and          
  Margin (FTE)   $ 42,583   2.74 %    
             
    Q1'2020    
    Average Income/ Yield (a) /    
    Volume Expense Rate (a)    
             
  Interest & Fee Income Earned          
    Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 5,242,142   $ 40,989   3.13 %    
    Total Loans (FTE)   1,123,934     13,910   4.98 %    
      Commercial Loans (FTE)   223,383     2,776   5.00 %    
      Commercial RE Loans   579,743     7,599   5.27 %    
      Consumer Loans   320,808     3,535   4.43 %    
    Total Investments (FTE)   3,845,885     26,223   2.73 %    
    Total Interest-Bearing Cash   272,323     856   1.24 %    
             
  Interest Expense Paid          
    Total Earning Assets   5,242,142     442   0.03 %    
    Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   2,648,581     442   0.07 %    
    Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   2,606,251     434   0.07 %    
      Interest-Bearing Transaction   941,720     84   0.04 %    
      Savings   1,496,362     217   0.06 %    
      Time less than $100K   94,320     54   0.23 %    
      Time greater than $100K   73,849     79   0.43 %    
    Total Short-Term Borrowings   42,330     8   0.07 %    
             
  Net Interest Income and          
  Margin (FTE)   $ 40,547   3.10 %    
             
6. Noninterest Income.          
    (dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)  
        %    
    Q1'2021 Q1'2020 Change Q4'2020  
             
  Service Charges on Deposits $ 3,304   $ 4,248   -22.2 % $ 3,452    
  Merchant Processing Services   2,560     2,358   8.6 %   2,713    
  Debit Card Fees   1,601     1,468   9.0 %   1,643    
  Trust Fees   801     777   3.1 %   765    
  ATM Processing Fees   601     579   3.8 %   570    
  Other Service Fees   469     506   -7.2 %   457    
  Financial Services Commissions   70     125   -44.0 %   66    
  Gains on Sales of Real Property   -     -   n/m       3,536    
  Other Noninterest Income (5)   783     1,587   -50.7 %   757    
  Total Noninterest Income $ 10,189   $ 11,648   -12.5 % $ 13,959    
             
    Total Revenue (FTE) $ 52,772   $ 52,195   1.1 % $ 57,251    
    Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE)   19.3 %   22.3 %     24.4 %  
    Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a)   0.23 %   0.35 %     0.24 %  
    Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg.          
  Common Share (a) $ 7.98   $ 7.76   2.9 % $ 8.49    
             
7. Noninterest Expense.          
    (dollars in thousands)  
        %    
    Q1'2021 Q1'2020 Change Q4'2020  
             
  Salaries & Benefits $ 12,665   $ 13,018   -2.7 % $ 12,291    
  Occupancy and Equipment   4,880     4,932   -1.1 %   4,900    
  Outsourced Data Processing   2,390     2,405   -0.6 %   2,359    
  Professional Fees   942     389   142.2 %   722    
  Courier Service   504     491   2.6 %   502    
  Amortization of          
    Identifiable Intangibles   69     73   -5.5 %   69    
  Other Noninterest Expense   3,456     3,356   3.0 %   3,702    
  Total Noninterest Expense $ 24,906   $ 24,664   1.0 % $ 24,545    
             
  Noninterest Expense/          
     Avg. Earning Assets (a)   1.62 %   1.89 %     1.59 %  
  Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE)   47.2 %   47.3 %     42.9 %  
             
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.          
    (dollars in thousands)  
        %    
    Q1'2021 Q1'2020 Change Q4'2020  
             
  Average Total Loans $ 1,251,540   $ 1,123,934   11.4 % $ 1,286,480    
             
  Beginning of Period Allowance for          
  Credit Losses on Loans (ACLL) $ 23,854   $ 19,484   22.4 % $ 24,142    
  Adoption of ASU 2016-13(1)   -     2,017   n/m       -    
  Beginning of Period ACLL   23,854     21,501   10.9 %   24,142    
  Provision for Credit Losses   -     4,300   n/m       7    
  Net ACLL Losses   (371 )   (997 ) -62.8 %   (295 )  
  End of Period ACLL $ 23,483   $ 24,804   -5.3 % $ 23,854    
  Gross ACLL Recoveries /          
  Gross ACLL Losses   60 %   37 %     69 %  
  Net ACLL Losses /          
  Avg. Total Loans (a)   0.12 %   0.36 %     0.09 %  
             
    (dollars in thousands)  
        %    
    3/31/21 3/31/20 Change 12/31/20  
  Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans $ 23,483   $ 24,804   -5.3 % $ 23,854    
  Allowance for Credit Losses on          
  HTM Securities (2)   9     16   -44.6 %   9    
  Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 23,492   $ 24,820   -5.4 % $ 23,863    
             
  Allowance for Unfunded          
  Credit Commitments   101     53   90.0 %   101    
             
9. Credit Quality.          
    (dollars in thousands)  
        %    
    3/31/21 3/31/20 Change 12/31/20  
             
  Nonperforming Loans:          
     Nonperforming Nonaccrual $ 402   $ 419   -4.1 % $ 526    
     Performing Nonaccrual   3,569     3,933   -9.3 %   3,803    
  Total Nonaccrual Loans   3,971     4,352   -8.8 %   4,329    
  90+ Days Past Due Accruing Loans   132     178   -25.8 %   450    
  Total   4,103     4,530   -9.4 %   4,779    
  Repossessed Loan Collateral   -     43   n/m       -    
   Total Nonperforming Assets $ 4,103   $ 4,573   -10.3 % $ 4,779    
             
  Total Loans Outstanding $ 1,293,756   $ 1,121,243   15.4 % $ 1,256,243    
             
  Total Assets   6,912,481     5,628,126   22.8 %   6,747,931    
             
  Loans:          
  Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans $ 23,483   $ 24,804   -5.3 % $ 23,854    
  Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans /          
  Loans   1.82 %   2.21 %     1.90 %  
  Nonperforming Loans/Total Loans   0.32 %   0.40 %     0.38 %  
             
10. Capital.          
    (in thousands, except per-share amounts)  
        %    
    3/31/21 3/31/20 Change 12/31/20  
             
  Shareholders' Equity $ 812,132   $ 705,546   15.1 % $ 844,809    
  Total Assets   6,912,481     5,628,126   22.8 %   6,747,931    
  Shareholders' Equity/          
     Total Assets   11.75 %   12.54 %     12.52 %  
  Shareholders' Equity/          
     Total Loans   62.77 %   62.93 %     67.25 %  
  Tangible Common Equity Ratio   10.15 %   10.58 %     10.90 %  
  Common Shares Outstanding   26,864     26,932   -0.3 %   26,807    
  Common Equity Per Share $ 30.23   $ 26.20   15.4 % $ 31.51    
  Market Value Per Common Share   62.78     58.78   6.8 %   55.29    
             
    (shares in thousands)  
        %    
    Q1'2021 Q1'2020 Change Q4'2020  
             
  Total Shares Repurchased   4     180   n/m       91    
    Average Repurchase Price $ 61.09   $ 51.52   n/m     $ 52.22    
  Net Shares (Issued) Repurchased   (57 )   130   n/m       91    
             
11. Period-End Balance Sheets.          
    (unaudited, dollars in thousands)  
        %    
    3/31/21 3/31/20 Change 12/31/20  
  Assets:          
    Cash and Due from Banks $ 866,457   $ 304,628   184.4 % $ 621,275    
             
    Investment Securities:          
       Debt Securities Available For Sale   3,990,570     3,210,689   24.3 %   4,063,185    
       Debt Securities Held To Maturity (3)   469,259     681,821   -31.2 %   515,589    
             
    Loans   1,293,756     1,121,243   15.4 %   1,256,243    
    Allowance For Credit Losses on Loans   (23,483 )   (24,804 ) -5.3 %   (23,854 )  
    Total Loans, net   1,270,273     1,096,439   15.9 %   1,232,389    
             
    Other Real Estate Owned   -     43   n/m       -    
    Premises and Equipment, net   32,216     35,403   -9.0 %   32,813    
    Identifiable Intangibles, net   1,035     1,318   -21.5 %   1,105    
    Goodwill   121,673     121,673   0.0 %   121,673    
    Other Assets   160,998     176,112   -8.6 %   159,903    
             
  Total Assets $ 6,912,481   $ 5,628,126   22.8 % $ 6,747,931    
             
  Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:          
    Deposits:          
      Noninterest-Bearing $ 2,798,542   $ 2,183,283   28.2 % $ 2,725,177    
      Interest-Bearing Transaction   1,179,484     936,516   25.9 %   1,102,601    
      Savings   1,791,636     1,514,431   18.3 %   1,703,812    
      Time   154,171     165,196   -6.7 %   156,389    
    Total Deposits   5,923,833     4,799,426   23.4 %   5,687,979    
             
    Short-Term Borrowed Funds   95,479     52,664   81.3 %   102,545    
    Other Borrowed Funds   1,681     -   n/m       -    
    Other Liabilities   79,356     70,490   12.6 %   112,598    
  Total Liabilities   6,100,349     4,922,580   23.9 %   5,903,122    
             
  Shareholders' Equity:          
    Common Equity:          
      Paid-In Capital   469,885     466,472   0.7 %   466,041    
      Accumulated Other          
        Comprehensive Income   68,901     171   n/m       114,412    
      Retained Earnings   273,346     238,903   14.4 %   264,356    
  Total Shareholders' Equity   812,132     705,546   15.1 %   844,809    
             
  Total Liabilities and          
     Shareholders' Equity $ 6,912,481   $ 5,628,126   22.8 % $ 6,747,931    
             
12. Income Statements.          
    (unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)  
        %    
    Q1'2021 Q1'2020 Change Q4'2020  
  Interest & Fee Income:          
    Loans $ 14,581   $ 13,809   5.6 % $ 14,999    
    Investment Securities:          
      Equity Securities   110     103   6.9 %   110    
      Debt Securities Available For Sale (4)   24,889     21,315   16.8 %   24,947    
      Debt Securities Held To Maturity   2,598     3,908   -33.5 %   2,793    
    Interest-Bearing Cash   138     856   -83.9 %   112    
  Total Interest & Fee Income   42,316     39,991   5.8 %   42,961    
             
  Interest Expense:          
    Transaction Deposits   89     84   6.5 %   90    
    Savings Deposits   250     217   15.0 %   246    
    Time Deposits   120     133   -9.9 %   126    
    Short-Term Borrowed Funds   16     8   99.9 %   19    
  Total Interest Expense   475     442   7.4 %   481    
             
  Net Interest Income   41,841     39,549   5.8 %   42,480    
             
  Provision for Credit Losses   -     4,300   n/m       -    
             
  Noninterest Income:          
    Service Charges   3,304     4,248   -22.2 %   3,452    
    Merchant Processing Services   2,560     2,358   8.6 %   2,713    
    Debit Card Fees   1,601     1,468   9.0 %   1,643    
    Trust Fees   801     777   3.1 %   765    
    ATM Processing Fees   601     579   3.8 %   570    
    Other Service Fees   469     506   -7.2 %   457    
    Financial Services Commissions   70     125   -44.0 %   66    
    Gains on Sales of Real Property   -     -   n/m       3,536    
    Other Noninterest Income (5)   783     1,587   -50.7 %   757    
  Total Noninterest Income   10,189     11,648   -12.5 %   13,959    
             
  Noninterest Expense:          
    Salaries and Benefits   12,665     13,018   -2.7 %   12,291    
    Occupancy and Equipment   4,880     4,932   -1.1 %   4,900    
    Outsourced Data Processing   2,390     2,405   -0.6 %   2,359    
    Professional Fees   942     389   142.2 %   722    
    Courier Service   504     491   2.6 %   502    
    Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles   69     73   -5.5 %   69    
    Other Noninterest Expense   3,456     3,356   3.0 %   3,702    
  Total Noninterest Expense   24,906     24,664   1.0 %   24,545    
             
  Income Before Income Taxes   27,124     22,233   22.0 %   31,894    
  Income Tax Provision   6,977     5,271   32.4 %   8,056    
  Net Income $ 20,147   $ 16,962   18.8 % $ 23,838    
             
  Average Common Shares Outstanding   26,821     27,068   -0.9 %   26,838    
  Diluted Common Shares Outstanding   26,842     27,139   -1.1 %   26,849    
             
  Per Common Share Data:          
    Basic Earnings $ 0.75   $ 0.63   19.0 % $ 0.89    
    Diluted Earnings   0.75     0.63   19.0 %   0.89    
    Dividends Paid   0.41     0.41   0.0 %   0.41    
             
  Footnotes and Abbreviations:          
             
  (1) Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses: Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL"), resulting in a period opening adjustment to the allowance for credit losses for loans and held-to-maturity debt securities, other liabilities, deferred tax assets, and shareholders' equity.  
             
  (2) In the fourth quarter 2020, the Company recorded a $7 thousand reversal of provision for credit losses on Debt Securities Held To Maturity and the balance of the allowance for credit losses on Debt Securities Held To Maturity was reduced from $16 thousand at September 30, 2020 to $9 thousand at December 31, 2020.  
             
  (3) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, effective January 1, 2020. Debt Securities Held To Maturity of $469,259 thousand at March 31, 2021, $515,589 thousand at December 31, 2020 and $681,821 thousand at March 31, 2020 are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $9 thousand, $9 thousand and $16 thousand, respectively.  
             
  (4) Interest income on Debt Securities Available For Sale included make-whole interest income on called corporate bonds of $700 thousand in the first quarter 2021 and $1.9 million in the fourth quarter 2020.  
             
  (5) The Company received $603 thousand in excess of amounts charged-off in prior periods on a purchased loan during the first quarter 2020, representing the recovery of a purchased loan credit-risk discount.  
             
  (FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a relatively large portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.  
             
  (a) Annualized          
             
  Certain amounts in prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.    

