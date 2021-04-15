Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,013 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,204 in the last 365 days.

Servus Credit Union climbs to #2 in Canada on Forbes’ World’s Best Banks list

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Servus Credit Union is honoured to be recognized on the Forbes list of World’s Best Banks 2021, ranking second among Canadian banks and climbing up from fifth on the same list in 2020.

“It’s an honour to be recognized on this list once again, especially in the number two spot,” said Garth Warner, President & CEO of Servus Credit Union. “We have something special to offer with a deep commitment to our members. It’s extremely validating to see that our noble purpose of shaping member financial fitness, and our humble beginnings of Albertans coming together to innovate and help each other is seen to set us apart amongst other financial institutions.”

The ranking is based on results from surveys completed by Forbes’ partner, Statista, which asked customers for their opinions on their banking relationships. Responses were evaluated on criteria such as general satisfaction, trust, fees, digital services and financial advice.

About Servus Credit Union Ltd.
At Servus Credit Union we're building a better world, one member at a time. We've been shaping the financial fitness of Albertans for more than 80 years with a full line of secure financial services. We help members manage their money wherever they are through more than 100 branches in 59 communities; online, mobile and telephone banking; and 1900 no-fee ATMs across Canada. We re-invest our profits in our members and the communities we serve. For more information, call 1.877.378.8728 or visit servus.ca.

For more information contact:

Amanda LeNeve
Manager, Media & Member Engagement
Servus Credit Union
T: 587.920.9158
Email: amanda.leneve@servus.ca

www.facebook.com/servuscu
www.twitter.com/servuscu


Primary Logo

You just read:

Servus Credit Union climbs to #2 in Canada on Forbes’ World’s Best Banks list

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.