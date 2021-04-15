Medivolve Announces an Investor Webinar Today at 1 pm ET

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) is pleased to announce it is hosting a Corporate Update webinar, on Thursday, April 15th at 1 pm ET that will provide investors with an update on the Company's recent business developments.



Registration Link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pRyhGijjSgCGKKsE90lMPQ

Specifically, the webinar will feature Medivolve CEO Doug Sommerville as he provides an overview on the Company's recent developments, including March sales numbers and new testing services that are being offered. Representatives from the maker of the AditxtScore COVID-19 immunity test will also join the webinar to share more details on their innovative technology. Collection Sites intends on leveraging its network of sites and large customer database to market these new services and launch a series of mobile clinics.

About Medivolve Inc.

Medivolve Inc. (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) focuses on commercializing technologies to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes providing convenient and accessible medical services for testing. Medivolve is comprised of a team of renowned global medical and business advisors that have developed a proprietary strategy to capitalize on high-margin opportunities across three areas: the prevention, detection, and treatment of COVID-19. This panel includes prominent Stanford neurologist and immunologist Dr. Lawrence Steinman as well as Dr. Glenn Copeland, one of North America’s most prominent orthopedic treatment and sports medicine specialists.

About Collection Sites, LLC

Collection Sites, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medivolve, Inc. The company provides pop-up COVID-19 lab testing services, business-focused testing services, and at-home testing services, powered by CLIA-licensed laboratories. Please visit www.testbeforeyougo.com for more information.

For additional information, please contact:

Doug Sommerville, CEO

Doug.Sommerville@medivolve.ca

For investing inquiries please contact:

info@medivolve.ca

For US media enquires please contact:

Veronica Welch

veronica@vewprmedia.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to sales results; the proposed roll-out of business testing; the Company’s expansion into telehealth; projected timelines for testing results; projected revenues from the testing; the pursuit by Medivolve of investment opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such investments. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.