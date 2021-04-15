Artisanal Ice Cream Market Size & Share Expected to Grow USD 9.92 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent research report; the global Artisanal Ice Cream Market in 2019 was approximately USD 6.12 Billion. The market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 7.1% and is anticipated to surpass USD 9.92 Billion by 2026. Top market players in the market are Van Leeuwen, Unilever, Bi-Rite Creamery, Nestlé S.A., Gracie's Ice Cream, Carmela Ice Cream Co., High Road Craft Brands, Boho Gelato and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Artisanal Ice Cream Market By Type (Lactose-Free, Conventional, Organic, Sugar-Free, and Others), By Category (Fruit, and Flavor), By Flavor Category (Asian Flavors, and Non-Asian Flavors), By Fruit (Mango, Strawberry, Coconut, Lychee, Guava, Jackfruit, Pineapple, Papaya, Dragonfruit, Pears, Banana, Durian, and Others), By Asian Flavor (Green Tea, Saffron, Vanilla, Chocolate, Black Sesame, Red Bean, Miso, Queso, Birthday Cake, Matcha, Wasabi, and Others), By Non-Asian Flavor (Butter Pecan, Oreo, Coffee, Avocado, Cookies n Créme, Mint Chocolate Chip, Cookie Dough, Pistachio, Rocky Road, Moose Tracks, Neapolitan, and Others), By Industry Vertical (Food & Beverage, Health & Nutrition, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail, Wholesale, Online, and Others), and By Retail (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, and Specialty Stores): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Artisanal Ice Cream Market was estimated at USD 6.12 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 9.92 Billion by 2026. The global Artisanal Ice Cream Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2019 to 2026”.

Artisanal Ice Cream Market: Overview and Definition

Artisanal ice cream is made using natural ingredients that are free from artificial additives, preservatives, stabilizers, and emulsifiers. Artisanal ice creams are made in small batches and have a shelf life of eight weeks, compared to twenty-four months for industrial ice creams.

Artisanal ice cream is made using natural ingredients that are free from artificial additives, preservatives, stabilizers, and emulsifiers. Artisanal ice creams are usually made in small batches and have a shelf life of around eight weeks which is twenty-four months in the case of industrial ice creams. Artisanal ice creams have a number of characteristics that testify to their natural origins. This is because the natural ingredients combined with the dairy products used in its preparation can reduce the strength of the flavors. Furthermore, the taste would be more natural and similar to that of the ingredients used in the recipe.

Artisanal Ice Cream Market: Industry Major Market Players

Bi-Rite Creamery

Gracie's Ice Cream

Van Leeuwen

High Road Craft Brands

ROGUEICECREAM

The Saffron Ice Cream Company

Gelato & Latte Este

Artinci Artisanal

Lackey's Artisan Ice Cream

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams LLC.

SUCRES DES TERRES

Amorino, Nestlé S.A.

Carmela Ice Cream Co.

Unilever

Boho Gelato

True & 12 Handmade Ice Cream

McConnell's Fine Ice Creams

Fiasco Gelato Cafes Ltd.

Nye’s Cream Sandwiches

Grupo Alacant

General Mills

Toscanini’s

Graeter’s Inc.

Artisanal Ice creams are predicted to flourish as comfort food as a result of young people's inclination for snacking at various intervals coupled with a rise in Asian migrants in the U.S. and Canada is estimated to surge demand for Asian favored artisanal ice cream market in North America. Asian students that are from the millennial population contribute significantly to U.S. and Canada. The United States has always been the most popular study abroad destination for Chinese students. In the academic year 2019–2020, there were 372,532 Chinese students enrolled in American universities, accounting for 35% of all foreign students in the country. The bulk of foreign students attending Canadian universities are from Asia. Also, sugar-free artisanal ice cream is anticipated to create a lucrative opportunity in the forthcoming years. The report on the American diet that tracked the diets of 44,000 people determined that highly processed foods along with added sugars are decreasing from the diets of Americans by around 3%. The shift towards a healthy diet is estimated to increase consumption of sugar-free, and lactose-free diets. For example, Eden Creamery LLC announced the launch of a new flavor that is Gingerbread House flavor in November 2018. The new product includes icing swirls and bites of ginger cookies.

The COVID-19 epidemic, especially the ensuing lockdown, has wreaked havoc on the food & beverage industry, resulting in the temporary closure of many production facilities and a drop in customer demand for ice cream. The COVID-19 pandemic has had disastrous consequences on the artisanal ice cream market, and as a result, players are relying more on boosting their supply chain operations and fast-tracking their activities to produce a broader variety of goods in order to regain consumers' interest. Additionally, since the lockdown has been removed across the majority of countries and the COVID-19 virus seems to be under control, there has been a growing demand for artisanal ice cream hence leading to increased sales.

For artisanal ice cream makers, the post-crisis era is not the right time to introduce new products. However, introducing new flavors and textures for popular products is important to keep up with industry dynamics and customer tastes. Furthermore, the economic downturn may last for a longer period of time, reducing an individual's purchasing power. Product demand is expected to be impacted by the decrease in spending power. As a result, artisanal ice cream producers must make new investments and expand. In the post-COVID-19 era, cost-cutting steps in manufacturing activities will hold artisanal ice cream makers afloat.

The global artisanal ice cream market is bifurcated into its type, category, flavor category, fruit, Asian flavor, Non-Asian flavor, industry vertical, distribution channel, retail, and regions. Based on the type, the global market is divided into lactose-free, conventional, organic, sugar-free, and others. Based on category, the market is bifurcated into fruit and flavor. Based on the flavor category, the global market is divided into Asian flavors and Non-Asian flavors. Based on the fruit, the global market is divided into mango, strawberry, coconut, lychee, guava, jackfruit, pineapple, papaya, dragonfruit, pears, banana, durian, and others. Based on Asian flavor, the market is bifurcated into green tea, saffron, vanilla, chocolate, black sesame, red bean, miso, queso, birthday cake, matcha, wasabi, and others. Based on Non-Asian flavor, the market is bifurcated into butter pecan, oreo, coffee, avocado, cookies n créme, mint chocolate chip, cookie dough, pistachio, rocky road, moose tracks, neapolitan, and others. Based on the industry vertical, the market is bifurcated into food & beverage, health & nutrition, and others. Based on the distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into retail, wholesale, online, and others. Based on retail, the market is bifurcated into supermarkets & hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Geographically, the global artisanal ice cream market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominated the artisanal ice cream market in 2019 with a market share of around 40% and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the upcoming years. Because of the growing population of health-conscious consumers in the region, demand for natural and organic ice cream has increased. Consumer knowledge of sugar and artificial flavors is one of the main factors boosting industry demand. Furthermore, when it comes to purchasing nutritious food items, consumers put an emphasis on packaging considerations. For example, Van Leeuwen, an artisanal ice cream manufacturer in Brooklyn, U.S., announced an increase in sales by around 50% in March 2017 due to upgrading the packaging of the products. Since ice cream is becoming a popular dessert dish in the Asia Pacific, the region is expected to expand significantly in the coming years. The Asia Pacific artisanal ice cream industry is expected to be propelled by the rising middle-age population and rapid urbanization. These trends also increased demand for a number of frozen desserts. China is anticipated to keep its dominance continued for the remainder of the review period, while Australia and New Zealand are expected to see the highest growth rates. In the coming years, population increase, urbanization, and growing disposable income in countries like India, Thailand, and China, are expected to play a significant role in expanding the industry's footprint. Premiumization is also commonly used in different categories in developed countries such as India, Brazil, and South Africa. As a result, the rising demand for premium ice creams due to their health benefits is expected to drive market growth in the near future.

This report segments the artisanal ice cream market as follows:

