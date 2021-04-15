Lightspeed Systems® Launches Lightspeed Alert™ Solution for Threat Detection of Suicide, Bullying, and School Violence

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightspeed Systems®, the leading K-12 online safety and effectiveness solutions provider, announces the launch of Lightspeed Alert™, a threat detection solution for self-harm, bullying, and school violence, helping to provide schools and districts with early warning detection to prevent incidents and promote student safety.

Statistics regarding student mental and physical safety are startling. A recent survey found 93% of parents are concerned about their child’s mental health due to extended campus closures and isolation, and another study from the U.S. Secret Service found 75% of school shooters demonstrated concerning online activity before the incident took place. With these concerns, it’s critical for schools and districts to have the type of early warning threat detection that Lightspeed Alert can provide.

Lightspeed Alert leverages smart AI to actively scan and alert on concerning student behavior anywhere students engage online. Real-time alerts and safety dashboards equip district and school staff with the visibility and tools to respond to threats and manage cases. For an extra layer of protection, Lightspeed Alert provides 24/7/365 human review by highly trained safety specialists who conduct a threat assessment of flagged behavior and escalate imminent threats via a live phone call to school district personnel or law enforcement.

“With student mental health at a new low, and the ongoing societal challenge of mass shootings, we need to move the conversation from preparation and response to violent incidents to mitigation and prevention of those incidents,” shares Eileen Shihadeh, CMO at Lightspeed Systems. “We developed Lightspeed Alert to do just that, and to further our mission of keeping kids safe.”

About Lightspeed Systems

With over 20 years providing technology to meet the needs of schools, Lightspeed Systems is the market leader in online student safety and effectiveness. The purpose-built Lightspeed ecosystem of cloud-based solutions – tailored to meet today’s evolving challenges – provides schools worldwide with reliable filtering, analytics, and device management tools for school leaders and educators. Lightspeed Systems is a proven partner for schools, serving over 30 million students in 38 countries and 30,000 schools globally.

