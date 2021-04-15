Tertiary Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market to Reach $35.5 Billion by 2027 — Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Tertiary Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market by Type (Membrane Filtration, UV Radiation, Chlorination, Ozonization, Activated Carbon, and Ion Exchange), and Application (Municipal and Industrial) — Global Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “Tertiary Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market by Type (Membrane Filtration, UV Radiation, Chlorination, Ozonization, Activated Carbon, and Ion Exchange), and Application (Municipal and Industrial) — Global Forecast to 2027’, published by Meticulous Research®, the tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $35.5 billion by 2027.

Tertiary water and wastewater treatment is carried out to raise the water quality to be in line with domestic and industrial standards or meet specific requirements around the safe discharge of water. It is done to deodorize, decolor and further oxidize if required. There has been an increase in the number of water and wastewater treatment facilities that employ a tertiary treatment process. Tertiary treatment involves removing nutrients, such as phosphorus and nitrogen, from wastewater. The removal of nutrients is an important step in restricting downstream effects, such as algal blooms and eutrophication, which destroy ecosystems and habitats. The major factors driving the tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market include the rapid population growth and urbanization, the rising need for new water resources, and the increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases.

Moreover, the growing demand for energy-efficient and advanced water treatment technologies provides significant opportunities in this market. However, the high installation, maintenance, and operational costs obstruct the growth of this market to some extent. Also, upgrading and repairing aging water infrastructure are the major challenges for the growth of the tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Tertiary Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely hit many economies around the globe. To control the spread of this disease and avoid the related consequences, governments across the globe have announced partial or complete lockdowns, majorly impacting many manufacturing and service industries, including tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is projected to slow down investments in the water sector worldwide. It has also increased the importance of operational reliability due to the cost of disruption. Many large users of water have downscaled or reduced activities resulting in declining industrial demand. The decline in demand from large industrial and commercial users due to lockdowns and travel restrictions is expected to significantly reduce water utility revenues. A survey by the Global Water Leaders Group estimates that the industrial demand for water will fall by an average of 27% due to COVID-19. Deeper revenue losses are projected across the whole water supply chain, including operators, technology companies, contractors, chemical suppliers, and consultants.

Moreover, operations could be affected due to the increased risk of infection among utility staff. Operational continuity and flexibility are key to keeping essential water and sanitation services running while also pushing forward ongoing construction projects. Many governments identified people working in the water and sewerage industry as essential workers, enabling utilities to maintain service continuity. However, social distancing protocols mean that utilities can only retain operationally critical staff onsite. Supply chain and logistics disruptions have also been reported. This scenario has impacted the demand for tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies.

The tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Based on type, the membrane filtration segment accounted for the largest share of the overall tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising health awareness among consumers, growing emphasis on reducing the usage of chemicals in water treatment, and effective purification and reduced cost of operations offered by membrane filtration technology. However, it is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the municipal segment accounted for the largest share of the overall tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the governments’ growing focus on water quality and public health, the growing number of water treatment projects, especially in Asian countries, and the aging existing infrastructure in developed countries. However, the industrial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growth of the industrial sector and the rising demand for water and wastewater treatments for providing clean and processed water.

Based on industrial application, the manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share of the overall tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rapid urbanization, technological growth, and an increasing number of manufacturing units that create strong demand for processed water. However, the energy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising demand for clean water and energy.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market in 2020. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the increasing population, rising demand for advanced residential water treatment, development of membrane technology, increased environmental deterioration, the declining availability of clean water, increasing public-sector investments in water infrastructure, and increasing research & development expenditures. China is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific market through 2027, mainly due to its large population base and industrialization, rising volumes of untreated sludge, and significant wastewater discharge.

The key players operating in the global tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market are Suez Environment S.A. (France), Veolia Environment SA (France), Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation (U.S.), 3M Company, Inc. (U.S.), Pentair plc (U.K.), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Kurita Water Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Bio-Microbics, Inc. (U.S.), ASIO, spol. s r.o. (Czech Republic), Scinor Water America, LLC (U.S.), Elgressy Engineering Services Ltd. (Israel), Outotec Oyj (Finland), Blue Eden CleanTech Solutions, Inc. (Canada), Membracon Ltd. (U.K.), Lamor Corporation Ab (Finland), and Ozone Tech Systems (Sweden) among others.

Scope of the Report

Tertiary Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market, by Type

Membrane Filtration (MF & UF)

Reverse Osmosis

UV Radiation (UV & UV-H 2 O 2 )

O ) Chlorination

Ozonization

Activated Carbon (GAC & PAC)

Ion Exchange

Electrochemical Water Treatment Technology

Other Treatment Technologies

Tertiary Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market, by Application

Municipal

Industrial Manufacturing Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals Power Energy Pulp & Paper Mining Petrochemicals Semiconductors Other Industrial Applications



Tertiary Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Spain U.K. Netherlands Greece Italy Switzerland Belgium Denmark Poland Sweden Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Indonesia Australia South Korea Malaysia Thailand Vietnam Philippines Singapore Taiwan New Zealand Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Chile Argentina Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Kuwait Iran Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa (RoMEA)



