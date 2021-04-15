GMSI Opens Huntsville, Ala. Office in Support of U.S. Army Redstone Arsenal and Its Tenant Organizations

New office addresses requirements of diverse range of tenant programs

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Management Systems, Inc. (GMSI), a Dinocrates Group company, today announced the opening of a new office in Huntsville, Ala. to expand its presence at Redstone Arsenal. The office is located at 600 Boulevard South SW, Suite 104, Huntsville, AL 35802.



Redstone serves as an important garrison for the U.S. Army, NASA, FBI, ATF, and many other commands. “GMSI provides our customers with exceptional, innovative and forward-thinking services. Our new Redstone office is an investment in the community to meet our diverse customers’ requirements for optimized communications and information technology solutions and support, today and in the future,” said GMSI Executive Vice President Michael Schaefer.

Dixon Tidmore, Director of Business Development at GMSI will serve as the primary contact for the Huntsville office.

Over the past three decades, GMSI has become an industry leader in delivering integrated, high-quality telecommunications, large area network (LAN) infrastructure, network engineering, operational support, and configuration management solutions. Now as a wholly owned subsidiary of Dinocrates Group, GMSI has expanded its technology and services portfolio to leverage Dinocrates’ data security and transformational technology skills to expand further into the areas of secure mobility, networking, and communications.

“The new Redstone office puts us closer to an important customer base that now has easier access to our innovative services,” said Dinocrates Group CEO Tom Prokop. “We look forward to helping more military and government agencies complete their missions on time and within budget.”

About Dinocrates Group

Based in Rockville, Md., Dinocrates Group and its subsidiaries provide mission-critical enterprise solutions to the federal government on a global scale.

Contact:

Jim Lubinskas

Spire Communications for Dinocrates Group LLC

(703) 907-9103

jlubinskas@spirecomm.com