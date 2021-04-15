The Beneficient Company Group Names Maria Rutledge Chief Technology Officer

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Beneficient Company Group, L.P. (Ben), a leading company serving the growing market of investors seeking liquidity from alternative assets, today announced that Maria Rutledge has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer.



Previously, Ms. Rutledge held the role of Managing Director, Technology, where since 2018 she managed a team of more than 30 professionals and played a key role in building the infrastructure that powers the delivery of Ben’s unique liquidity solutions and overall client experience. She was instrumental in developing Ben’s technology architecture, helping to automate each of Ben’s core business functions and streamlining various underwriting, risk management, and business development processes along the way.

In her new role, Ms. Rutledge will oversee all of Ben’s proprietary systems, customized data management solutions, artificial intelligence and automation, and robust application stack as Ben seeks to meet growing demand for liquidity and other services in the alternatives market.

“Maria’s commitment to excellence, efficiency, innovation, and collaboration has made her an invaluable asset at Ben,” said Derek Fletcher, President & Chief Fiduciary Officer of Ben. “Her demonstrated ability to lead in a dynamic technological and regulatory environment makes her the ideal person to serve as Ben’s Chief Technology Officer as we embark on this next phase of our growth.”

“Serving as Ben’s first Chief Technology Officer presents a new and exciting opportunity, and I’m thrilled to be in a position to help Ben reach its strategic goals at the C-Suite level,” said Ms. Rutledge. “Continuing to improve the investor experience and develop new ways to empower owners of alternative assets with digital solutions remains the primary focus of Ben’s Technology teams, and I look forward to working closely with Derek and the rest of the Senior Leadership Team to achieve this goal.”

Prior to Ben, Ms. Rutledge held roles of increasing responsibility in technology management and leadership at MUFG Investor Services, The Michaels Companies, Society of Petroleum Engineers, CompUSA, and XO Communications.

Ms. Rutledge holds an MBA from the Naveen Jindal School of Management at the University of Texas at Dallas, as well as multiple industry certifications such as PMP, CSM, and ITIL Information Technology.

About The Beneficient Company Group, L.P.

The Beneficient Company Group, L.P. (Ben) provides a unique suite of simple, rapid, and cost-effective liquidity solutions and other financial services for owners of alternative assets. Ben’s liquidity solutions are available for most types of professionally managed alternative asset investments and can be customized to suit individual circumstances. Serving as a principal by using its own balance sheet, Ben operates as a permanent financial institution that helps to remove many of the traditional barriers to liquidity faced by mid-to-high net worth individuals and small-to-mid-sized institutions. For more information, visit www.trustben.com.

