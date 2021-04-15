CyCognito Adds Executive Lori Cornmesser to Lead Worldwide Channel Sales

Cornmesser to drive CyCognito’s global channel strategy, key to meeting demand for external attack surface management in the Americas, EMEA, APAC and LATAM markets

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyCognito , the leader in external attack surface management and attack surface protection, today announced it has hired Lori Cornmesser as its first Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales. Cornmesser is charged with leading the company's global channel strategy and execution to ensure CyCognito meets growing demand for its products. CyCognito has a channel first go-to-market approach and partners closely with forward-thinking security value-added resellers (VARs), global systems integrators (GSIs) and managed security services providers (MSSPs).



Lori is an accomplished global channel and commercial management executive with 20+ years of in-depth experience in multiple high-tech markets including security, test and measurement, managed services, and networking. In 2020, Lori was named one of CRN’s “Power 100,” an elite group of insightful and influential women from CRN’s “Most Powerful Women Of The Channel” list, recognized for their ability to drive channel success. She most recently served as Vice President of Worldwide Channel and Alliance Sales at Infoblox where she was responsible for indirect sales, partner performance, channel reach, revenue attainment, and partner profitability. Lori held similar roles at Ixia, Juniper Networks, and Riverstone Networks.

“This is an exciting time to join CyCognito with the emerging external attack surface management market beginning to take shape. High profile security incidents and massively accelerated digital transformation initiatives in 2020 mean both organizations and channel partners are increasingly aware of the need to protect the extended IT ecosystem,” said Cornmesser. “I’m eager to bring my skills and experience to CyCognito and help guide the next phase of its channel strategy and execution.”

“We’re delighted to have Lori join the CyCognito Sales team,” noted Michael Trites, CyCognito Senior Vice President of Global Sales. “We are recruiting and hiring the industry’s top talent to support our hyper growth and the expansion of go-to-market activities through strategic relationships with distributors, resellers, GSIs, and other channels partners.”

“Lori’s expertise in developing impactful channel partner relationships and programs is critical for CyCognito’s continued growth and success. We are a channel first organization, and our channel partners are critical to scaling our revenue engine,” said Rob Gurzeev, CEO and co-founder of CyCognito. “Lori has a proven ability and track record building partnerships that accelerate revenue growth both for vendors and channel partners. We are excited to bring Lori onboard to take our channel operations to the next level.”

About CyCognito

CyCognito provides an External Attack Surface Management platform that solves one of the most fundamental business problems in cybersecurity: seeing how attackers view your organization, the paths of least resistance where they are most likely to break in, what systems and assets are at risk and how you can eliminate the exposure. Founded by national intelligence agency veterans, CyCognito has a deep understanding of how attackers exploit blind spots and a path of least resistance. The Palo Alto-based company is funded by leading Silicon Valley venture capitalists, and its mission is to help organizations protect themselves from even the most sophisticated attackers. It does this with a category-defining, transformative platform that automates offensive cybersecurity operations to provide reconnaissance capabilities superior to those of attackers.

