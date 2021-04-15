eXp Commercial Partnership With Reonomy Will Enhance Property Intelligence Resources for Agents and Brokers

eXp Commercial agents and brokers to gain access to cutting-edge technology stack and unique data insights

/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), one of the world’s fastest-growing residential and commercial real estate companies, today announced a partnership between eXp Commercial and Reonomy that will enhance property intelligence and technology stack offerings for eXp Commercial agents. Reonomy provides actionable commercial real estate (CRE) insights, using artificial intelligence and machine learning to fuel business decisions.



The partnership between eXp Commercial and Reonomy empowers eXp Commercial agents with robust and accurate CRE insights that guide prospecting strategies. Access to Reonomy’s web application will be included in eXp Commercial’s base membership fee, providing advanced technology for commercial agents and brokers.

“We are thrilled to partner with Reonomy to empower our commercial agents with unparalleled data and insights,” said James Huang, President, eXp Commercial. “At eXp, we’re committed to providing our agents with the best resources available to lead and succeed in the real estate industry. Reonomy’s data and insights will help drive smarter, more efficient business decisions for commercial agents and ultimately help them be even more successful.”



Through the company’s unique financial model, eXp Commercial offers commercial real estate agents compelling incentives, such as one of the most competitive commission packages in the real estate industry and opportunities to earn stock awards. eXp Commercial agents and eXp Realty agents can collaborate for referrals, leverage proprietary marketing resources and scale their business using eXp’s technology platform. Currently, agents can sign up to sell commercial properties with eXp Commercial in 44 U.S. states.

“Our partnership with Reonomy highlights our shared values around innovation and allows us to provide commercial real estate brokers with the most up-to-date and accurate data available in one place,” said Stephanie Gilezan, Director, eXp Commercial brokerage operations. “We’re also pleased to offer our agents Reonomy’s propensity model, ‘Likely to Sell,’ which informs agents of likely listings, enabling agents to get ahead and target business. We’re excited to help our agents increase efficiency and unlock valuable data through this partnership.”

“Reonomy is excited to partner with eXp Commercial, whose compelling value proposition and revenue-sharing model means it is poised for rapid growth,” said Bill Okun, CEO at Reonomy. “We pride ourselves in bringing innovation to the commercial real estate industry, and eXp Commercial is a natural partner with its cloud-based, technology-driven platform.”

eXp Commercial is offering a free commercial real estate training and certification program for all licensed agents — whether they are with eXp or not. The training program, “ An Introduction to Commercial Real Estate ,” will take place April 26-30 on the company’s virtual campus, eXp World. It will be facilitated by Michael Simpson of the National Commercial Real Estate Association (NCREA).

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty, Virbela, and SUCCESS Enterprises.

eXp World Holdings and its global brokerage, eXp Realty, is one of the fastest-growing real estate tech companies in the world with more than 51,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy and Hong Kong and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the economic and social effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; demand for remote working and distance learning solutions and virtual events; development of our new commercial brokerage and our ability to attract commercial real estate brokers; and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

