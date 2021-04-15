BeyondTrust Expands Password Management to More Platforms and Streamlines Management of Privileged Credentials

Password Safe 21.1 extends and simplifies privileged credential management to more platforms and offers enhanced integration with BeyondTrust Privilege Management for Windows and Mac

New features and automation capabilities save IT operations and security teams time, providing enhanced security and greater efficiency

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust , the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management, today announced the release of BeyondTrust Password Safe 21.1 and BeyondInsight 21.1. In this release, Password Safe has additional support for new platforms, key access policy enhancements, and an extensive set of additional API endpoints to support working with Team Passwords. BeyondTrust has also enhanced the integration between its BeyondInsight platform and Password Safe with Privilege Management for Windows and Mac (PMWM), its market-leading endpoint privilege management solution. These new features and capabilities save IT operations and security teams time, providing enhanced security and greater flexibility.

BeyondInsight is BeyondTrust’s centralized reporting and analytics platform that provides IT and business leaders with visibility into the privilege-related risks facing their organizations. BeyondTrust Password Safe combines privileged password and session management to protect privileged credentials and safeguard access to critical assets. Current capabilities leverage a powerful, distributed network discovery engine to scan, identify, and profile all assets. This categorization uniquely allows automated onboarding, and the ability for access policies to self-adjust according to environmental changes. Together, BeyondInsight and Password Safe help organizations achieve complete control and accountability over privileged accounts.

For years, organizations have struggled with highly complex password and secrets management. BeyondTrust Password Safe continues to simplify credential management by adding extensible tools, expanded platform support and more automation capabilities. BeyondTrust Password Safe 21.1 makes it even easier to manage privileged credentials, with less time and complexity. Password Safe 21.1 also adds further support to PMWM agent for password change activities. These enhancements expand BeyondTrust’s already robust set of PAM security use cases.

BeyondTrust Password Safe 21.1 new features and enhancements:

Support for macOS Secure Token, Cisco Wireless LAN Controller and Fortinet Admin; also includes support for Privilege Management for Windows & Mac as password test/change agent

Extensive set of APIs enable admins the ability to create, read, update, and delete functionality for Team Passwords

Added greater granularity and flexibility to customize Access Policy

Added more predictability to Password Safe Cloud updates, and more accessibility to log files for Password Safe cloud resource brokers

In this release, BeyondInsight 21.1 introduces an enhanced Global Policy allowing BeyondInsight to serve all policies across all applicable Smart Rules. This feature allows the PMWM agent to know the order in which to process all the policies, providing new flexibility while removing potential policy assignment conflicts.

BeyondTrust BeyondInsight 21.1 new features and enhancements:

Enhanced Global Policy enables BeyondInsight to serve all policies across all applicable Smart Rules

PMWM standalone policy editor now logs what policy was edited and by whom

Optimized “Analytics and Reporting” navigation and display of reports

The ease of use and extensibility of BeyondTrust BeyondInsight and Password Safe are critical for partners looking to enhance their security offerings. They can build more comprehensive solutions, support a broader set of use cases and reduce the overall time to value.

“Enterprises need to manage, monitor, and control their privileged account credentials, and access across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid infrastructure,” states Dan DeRosa, Chief Product Officer at BeyondTrust. “Many organizations have widespread use of privileged credentials for users, both human and non-human. Without proper oversight, this can lead to significant security and compliance risk. BeyondInsight and Password Safe 21.1 enable IT operations and security teams to intelligently organize assets and accounts, reduce manual effort and improve productivity. The solution provides a full audit trail for incident response and compliance, and it’s easy to deploy, use and maintain, with robust automation.”

To learn more about Password Safe 21.1, or view a demo, visit:

https://www.beyondtrust.com/password-safe

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), empowering organizations to secure and manage their entire universe of privileges. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced PAM solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

The BeyondTrust Universal Privilege Management approach secures and protects privileges across passwords, endpoints, and access, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 70 percent of the Fortune 500, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com .

