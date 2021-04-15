Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
First Solar, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on April 29, 2021

/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Ariz., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, after the market closes on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The Company will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss these results and its outlook for 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Investors may access a live webcast of this conference call by visiting investor.firstsolar.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, May 13, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 if you are calling from within the United States or +1 (416) 621-4642 if you are calling from outside the United States and entering the replay passcode 1713277. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website approximately five hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for 90 days.

About First Solar, Inc.
First Solar is a leading American solar technology company and global provider of responsibly-produced eco-efficient solar modules advancing the fight against climate change. Developed at R&D labs in California and Ohio, the company’s advanced thin film photovoltaic (PV) modules represent the next generation of solar technologies, providing a competitive, high-performance, lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV panels. From raw material sourcing and manufacturing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar’s approach to technology embodies sustainability and a responsibility towards people and the planet. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com.

Contacts

First Solar Investor Relations
investor@firstsolar.com

First Solar Media
media@firstsolar.com


