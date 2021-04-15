BioStem Technologies, Inc. Announces Launch of National Sales Force Expansion

/EIN News/ -- Pompano Beach, Fl., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM) ("BioStem" or the "Company"), a pre-clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing elements of perinatal tissue for use in regenerative therapies, today announced the launch of a national sales force expansion. The expansion aims to increase the number of dedicated regional sales representatives actively selling the Company’s perinatal tissue allografts.



As the economy reopens from blanket shutdowns related to COVID-19 prevention, treatment facilities are resuming elective surgeries and regenerative therapies. The Company plans to capitalize on the growing demand for high quality perinatal tissue allografts, precipitated by the booming return of these medical procedures.

BioStem will be hiring experienced sales representatives with technical knowledge and business competencies in the orthopedic, wound care and urology verticals.

The regional focus of the expansion will concentrate on three regions, North East (with states such as New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and New Jersey), Midwest (with states such as Illinois, Ohio, Minnesota and Wisconsin) and the Mountain Region (with states such as Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Montana and Wyoming).

Qualified sales representatives who may be interested are asked to visit www.biostemtechnologies.com/agents and fill out the contact form to receive more information.

