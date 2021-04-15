CMC Materials to Release Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021 After Market Close on May 5, 2021

/EIN News/ -- Aurora, IL, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMC Materials (Nasdaq: CCMP), a leading global supplier of consumable materials, primarily to semiconductor manufacturers, announced the timing of its earnings release and conference call information for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended March 31, 2021.

The earnings release and slide presentation with prepared commentary will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, cmcmaterials.com, after market close on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Conference call: Thursday, May 6, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in information: United States: (833) 714-0937

International: +1 7785602685

Conference code: 4281916

The management team will be addressing questions from analysts during the call and will not review prepared remarks.

ABOUT CMC MATERIALS, INC.

CMC Materials, Inc., headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is a leading global supplier of consumable materials, primarily to semiconductor manufacturers. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. CMC Materials, Inc. is also a leading provider of performance materials to pipeline operators. The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers’ challenges. The company has approximately 2,100 employees globally. For more information about CMC Materials, Inc., visit www.cmcmaterials.com, or contact Colleen Mumford, Vice President, Communications and Marketing, at 630-499-2600.

Colleen Mumford Vice President, Communications and Marketing CMC Materials, Inc. (630) 499-2600