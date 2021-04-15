I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 4/5/2021

CHARLESTON, WV –

Continuing its commitment to transparency, the West Virginia Department of Transportation offers the following weekly update on the I-70 Bridges Projects in Ohio County for the week of April 5, 2021.

Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:

Week of 4/5/2021

· I-70 Eastbound was closed from US 250 & WV 2 South - 16th Street Exit (Exit 1B) to the Oglebay Park Exit (Exit 2A) for phase two of the Fulton Bridge Replacement as part of the I-70 Forward Bridges Project.

o The US-250 North on-ramp to I-70 East was closed as a part of phase two.

o These closures are anticipated to continue until the end of September.

o All thru traffic is advised to use I-470 as the official detour to reach points East, while local traffic is encouraged to use US-40 Eastbound.

o Detours are posted in addition to maps that can be viewed on i70forward.com​.

· There were alternating daytime single lane closures on Ohio Route 7 Northbound and Southbound through the I-70 overpass.

· The intermittent McColloch Street daytime closures continued.

· Construction continued in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers were in effect.

· The Market Street Overpass width reduction continued.

· The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island continued.

Look Ahead to Week of 4/12/2021

· I-70 Eastbound will be closed from US 250 & WV 2 South - 16th Street Exit (Exit 1B) to the Oglebay Park Exit (Exit 2A).

o The US-250 North on-ramp to I-70 East will also be closed as a part of phase two.

o These closures are anticipated to continue until the end of September.

o All thru traffic is advised to use I-470 as the official detour to reach points East, while local traffic is encouraged to use US-40 Eastbound.

o Detours are posted in addition to maps that can be viewed on i70forward.com​.

· The alternating daytime single lane closures will continue on Ohio Route 7 Northbound and Southbound through the I-70 overpass.

· The intermittent McColloch Street daytime closures will continue.

· The left lane I-70 Westbound closure will continue through all hours for approximately five months.

· Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.

· The Market Street Overpass width reduction will continue.

· The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island will continue.

· Beginning Wednesday, April 14, the on-ramp from Mount Dechantal Road to I-70 Eastbound will be restricted to 12 feet wide in order to allow for substructure concrete bridge repairs.

· On Tuesday, April 13, there will be a right lane closure on I-70 Eastbound at the Elm Grove Interchange to allow for the concrete deck placement. This closure will take place during evening hours from 9:00 pm through 6:00 am.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304) 810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com​.​