Montrose Drive road closure for routine bridge maintenance scheduled for Sunday, April 18 to Sunday, May 2

The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that Montrose Drive will be closed to all traffic in the southbound direction from US Route 60 to the I-64 Interchange beginning Sunday evening, April 18, 2021, at 7 pm until Sunday evening, May 2, 2021, at 7 pm in order to perform necessary bridge maintenance activities on the First Avenue Overpass Bridge. This will be a continual closure.

The northbound lanes of Montrose Drive, from I-64 to US Route 60, will remain open to traffic.

Motorists are asked to plan an alternate route in advance of this necessary road closure period so that the required bridge maintenance can be safely performed. Possible alternate routes for motorists wishing to gain entrance to I-64 would include US 60 west to the South Charleston I-64 interchange (Exit 54), or US Route 60 east onto US 119 south to the Oakwood Road Interchange (Exit 58A). A possible alternate route for motorists wishing to gain access to portions of Montrose Drive south of I-64 would include US 60 east to Kanawha Turnpike.​​