Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,017 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,194 in the last 365 days.

Montrose Drive road closure for routine bridge maintenance scheduled for Sunday, April 18 to Sunday, May 2

Page Content

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that Montrose Drive will be closed to all traffic in the southbound direction from US Route 60 to the I-64 Interchange beginning Sunday evening, April 18, 2021, at 7 pm until Sunday evening, May 2, 2021, at 7 pm in order to perform necessary bridge maintenance activities on the First Avenue Overpass Bridge. This will be a continual closure.

The northbound lanes of Montrose Drive, from I-64 to US Route 60, will remain open to traffic.

Motorists are asked to plan an alternate route in advance of this necessary road closure period so that the required bridge maintenance can be safely performed. Possible alternate routes for motorists wishing to gain entrance to I-64 would include US 60 west to the South Charleston I-64 interchange (Exit 54), or US Route 60 east onto US 119 south to the Oakwood Road Interchange (Exit 58A). A possible alternate route for motorists wishing to gain access to portions of Montrose Drive south of I-64 would include US 60 east to Kanawha Turnpike.​

You just read:

Montrose Drive road closure for routine bridge maintenance scheduled for Sunday, April 18 to Sunday, May 2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.