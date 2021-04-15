Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) Releases Annual Report, Updates Board of Directors
Second consecutive year of greater than 100% membership growth
Peers from rival companies came together to stand up for good, joining forces – and resources – to help fight the pandemic and social challenges together.”GOLDEN, CO, USA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) today released its annual report, showing the second consecutive year of greater than 100% membership growth, from 2,620 global members in April 2020 to 5,775 members in March 2021. Membership growth coincides with an increasing number of biopharmaceutical and MedTech organizations participating in the MAPS Industry Partnership Program, growing from 8 to 18 participants during this time, and growth of the organization’s Partner Circle program, expanding from 25 to 41 participating companies.
— Charlotte Kremer, MAPS Chair of the Board
“2020 was a year full of historic challenges and discord. A global pandemic, unprecedented government interventions, turbulent elections, and deeply felt social and racial injustice. Many of us faced difficult personal challenges, a full year away from family, friends and colleagues, and sadly, many lives taken too soon. But there were bright spots as well. Many of our member companies found new ways to succeed. Peers from rival companies came together to stand up for good, joining forces – and resources – to help fight the pandemic and social challenges together. It was a time when organizations and individuals discovered strengths they never knew existed and found new opportunities to excel professionally, and personally,” says Charlotte Kremer, MD, MBA, MAPS Chair of the Board.
The organization also announced the following results (effective April 1, 2021) from elections held during the Annual Meeting of the Board of Directors in January:
Executive Committee: 1-year terms
Chair: Charlotte Kremer, MD, MBA will continue as MAPS Board Chair. Kremer is EVP and Head of Medical Affairs at Astellas.
Vice Chair: Peter Piliero, MD, VP & Head, Medical Affairs Americas, GSK Consumer Healthcare will assume the position of MAPS Executive Committee Vice Chair. “The MAPS leadership team not only provides vision for the organization but demonstrates the commitment of senior leaders to shape the future of the Medical Affairs function. I am especially delighted to see new Board members Anna Walz and Victoria Elegant assume these leadership positions, which will help MAPS continue to evolve globally,” Piliero says.
Secretary: Danie du Plessis, MBChB, MSc, MBA, EVP Medical Affairs at Kyowa Kirin International will assume the role of Secretary, following previous leadership roles including MAPS President of the EMEA region.
Treasurer: John Pracyk, MD, PhD, MBA assumes the role of MAPS Treasurer in addition to his position as MAPS President of the Americas Region. Pracyk is Integrated Leader, Preclinical & Clinical Research and Medical Affairs, DePuy Synthes Spine.
Governance & Nominating Committee : 1-year terms
Chair: Ann Ford, JD, Partner, Hall Prangle & Schoonveld LLC will chair this newly formed committee, overseeing future directions of the MAPS governance structure.
Secretary: Travis Hege, MAPS CEO.
New Board Directors: 3-year terms
Victoria Elegant, MBBS, joins the MAPS Board while also serving as MAPS President of the APAC Region. Elegant is VP of Regional Medical JAPAC at Amgen. “I am excited to help guide MAPS to continue to lead the evolution of Medical Affairs into a strategic partner within the industry. With my participation on the Board, I hope to drive increased participation globally, especially in the JAPAC region where I am based,” says Elegant.
Anna Walz, CEO of MedEvoke, currently serves on the MAPS Fund Development Committee and now also joins the Board of Directors. “My expertise is in ensuring internal organizational alignment and I hope to bring a similar perspective to my work on the MAPS Board of Directors during this time of dramatically expanding opportunity and change,” Walz says.
In addition to reporting on the past year’s growth even during challenging times, MAPS is excited to announce forward-looking activities for 2021 and 2022, including the return of in-person Medical Affairs programming in the form of Launch Excellence MasterClass training programs. These immersive programs will take place in 8 major MAPS Chapter cities: New York, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Zurich, Madrid, Paris and London in Fall 2021 (details HERE). The MAPS Global Annual Meeting returns to New Orleans in March 2022 (see HERE).
The full Annual Report can be found HERE.
About MAPS
MAPS is a non-profit global society of Medical Affairs professionals with nearly 6,000 members from over 250 biopharmaceutical and MedTech companies, as well as those who provide valuable support to Medical Affairs organizations. Its mission is to advance the Medical Affairs profession and increase its impact across the life sciences industry by:
Promoting excellence across Medical Affairs functions
Developing guidelines to support industry standards and best practices
Fostering advocacy for the Medical Affairs position
Building capabilities and provide a platform that supports the effective practice of Medical Affairs
