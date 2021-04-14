State disciplines health care providers-21-102

For immediate release: April 14, 2021 (21-102)

Contact: Sharon Moysiuk, Communications 360-549-6471 Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Clark County

In February 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Jacqueline Gail Murray (NC60898432) with unprofessional conduct. Murray allegedly admitted to police that she found a resident’s debit and credit cards on the floor of a skilled nursing facility where she worked, and that she used the cards without authorization. In 2020 Murray was charged with second-degree theft and with four counts of first-degree identity theft.

In March 2021 the Nursing Commission ended conditions on the licensed practical nurse credential of Audrey Quinn Adames (LP60218522).

In March 2021 the Home Care Aide Program charged home care aide Tiffnee Jo Wallway (HM60466096) with unprofessional conduct. Charges say Wallway took cash from a safe in a dwelling where she provided care. In 2020 Wallway was convicted of second-degree theft.

Grant County

In March 2021 the secretary of health conditionally granted a registered nursing assistant credential to Cammy W. Zabala (NA61093493) and placed Zabala on probation for 24 months. Zabala’s radiologic technologist credential was placed on probation in January 2021.

King County

In March 2021 the Pharmacy Commission conditionally granted a pharmacy assistant credential to Karla Alejandra De La Rosa (VB61114855) and ordered De La Rosa to undergo evaluation for a substance abuse monitoring program. In 2019 De La Rosa was convicted of fourth-degree assault and of domestic violence misdemeanor violation of a court order.

In March 2021 the Veterinary Board entered an agreement with veterinary technician Molly Ella Reagan Axt (AT60593055) that requires her to complete required continuing education she didn’t previously complete.

In March 2021 the Unlicensed Practice Program dismissed notification of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order to Jme Thomas.

In February 2021 the secretary of health ended conditions on the agency-affiliated counselor and marriage and family therapist associate credentials of Kami Annette Visaya (CG60221230, MG60126089).

Mason County

In March 2021 the Medical Assistant and Nursing Assistant programs charged registered medical assistant and certified nursing assistant Kolten Cummings (MR60977079, NC60942218) with unprofessional conduct. Charges say Cummings worked at a hospital and tested positive for a controlled substance.

Pierce County

In March 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant CeciliaAnn T. Tudela (NA61051560) with unprofessional conduct. Tudela allegedly received financial assistance from a patient by accepting checks, and by using the patient’s debit card with permission to pay bills and withdraw cash. The patient allegedly noticed an unauthorized withdrawal of $303 and an unauthorized check cashed for $1,000.

Snohomish County

In March 2021 the Nursing Commission entered an agreement with registered nurse Anna Christina Strickland (RN60405937) that requires her to undergo evaluation for a substance abuse monitoring program. Should Strickland not be required to enroll in the program, the nurse will be placed on probation for at least 24 months. In 2018 while Strickland worked at a long-term care facility, she signed out narcotic medications without documenting administration. Multiple doses of controlled substances remained unaccounted for.