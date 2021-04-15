Two Sides of a Book of Love
A pair of different tales of romanceCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love stories are often seen as warm, fuzzy stories where readers or viewers can just soak in the good feelings presented. However, not all stories are like this even though they do show the resilience of love amidst less-than-ideal settings. Some love stories will put love through to the ultimate test and will take the reader through a roller coaster of emotions. And this is exactly what author Beatrice Cayzer’s book Love Stories in Africa is about: two stories, two sides of love, all set in the beautiful region of Africa.
Beatrice Cayzer has written all sorts of stories over the years in addition to contributing works to popular and well-known magazines like Esquire and Good Housekeeping. Two of her works got recognition from her peers and fans: The Happy Harrow Murder Trilogy, which was on the Best Sellers list for 46 weeks, and The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams, which was a 2016 finalist in the Chanticleer Book Awards for Historical Fiction. She is the descendant of some of the founders of a community in Upper Virginia from long ago.
Love Stories in Africa is a book with two stories which, as the name implies, are love stories set in the beautiful region of Africa. There are two stories, two sides of this book of love that show totally different scenarios that will test love to its limits: one with an English widow in a Sudanese refugee camp, the other with a British officer and an American teenage orphan in relative safety.
Love will be tested, but will love win? Grab your copy today and find out!
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter