National Conservative Group to Broadcast Conference on CloutHub

Health and Freedom Conference turns to CloutHub as conservative leaders search for new digital HQ.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, CloutHub, a rapidly-growing social media platform that champions free speech and civic engagement, announced that it will be broadcasting the Health and Freedom Conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma – an event headlined by several political heavy-hitters who have been blacklisted by Big Tech.
The two-day conference will take place on April 16 and April 17, and will focus on election integrity, censorship, and COVID-19. It can be found on CloutHub channel 102. The conference will be hosted by political commentator Clay Clark, and will feature a prominent list of guest speakers including General Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell, Mike Lindell, and many others. More than 4,000 participants are expected to attend.
“CloutHub will continue to serve as a trusted platform for civic engagement and civil discourse,” said CloutHub CEO Jeff Brain. “While other social media companies encourage self-promotion, CloutHub empowers our members to take action on issues that matter to them most.”
CloutHub has become a trusted digital base for many political organizations in recent months, and has hosted several large-scale online conferences and summits. Lara Trump also recently moved her show to CloutHub following Big Tech’s ban on her exclusive interview with her father-in-law, Donald Trump.
“I am honored that major conservative groups trust CloutHub to host and stream their events,” Brain continued. “American patriots deserve to have their voices heard in the public square.”
