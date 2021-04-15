A Decade Later, Rugby Union returns to Nigeria National Sports Festival - Edo 2020

Rugby Union returned to the National Sports Festival (NSF) 2020 after a ten-year absence having missed out the last three editions held in Lagos, Rivers and Abuja.

The NSF is a biennial multi-sport event organized by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the National Sports Commission for athletes from the 36 States of Nigeria.

Rugby last featured as a medal winning event in Kaduna 2009 having debuted at the 2006 Gateway games in Ogun State. Prior to that, Rugby went through a mandatory demonstration in three consequent events.

Kano Men’s team won the sevens gold medal at the Adolor College, venue of NSF Rugby having defeated all their opponents except for Team Edo who forced Kano to a 12-12 score line.

Delta recovered to pick up top spot in the ten’s event whilst Edo State team’s pack proved too strong in the fifteens event which secured gold for the host team.

In the Women’s competition, Edo State and Delta went toe to toe in all three events as team Edo emerged with gold medals in sevens and fifteens leaving Delta with the Gold medal in the ten’s event.

Medal Standing;

Women’s Rugby

Rugby 7s Edo State - Gold Ogun State - Silver Delta State – Bronze

Rugby 10s Delta State - Gold Edo State - Silver Akwa Ibom– Bronze

Rugby 15s Edo State - Gold Delta State - Silver Akwa Ibom- Bronze

Men’s Rugby

Rugby 7s Kano State -Gold Edo state - Silver Delta state Bronze

Rugby 10s Delta Gold Plateau -Silver Edo- Bronze

Rugby 15s Edo - Gold Kano - Silver Delta - Bronze

The National Sports Festival was postponed twice in 2020 as a precautionary move against COVID-19 spread.

Athletes from the 36 states and the FCT participated in the festival tagged “Edo 2020’’.

