Micro Insurance Company and TanManagement Join Hands in Africa

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micro Insurance Company (MIC) – the world’s first end-to-end digital insurance platform – is partnering with TanManagement Insurance Brokers Limited to grow digital insurance in Tanzania. Micro Insurance Company’s mission is to provide a simple safety net, so when the unexpected happens, people are able to bounce back swiftly. They do this by delivering relevant insurance products through their digital channels and partners – providing them access to the over 4 billion people and 100 million businesses that are unserved across the globe.

Micro Insurance Company (formerly MicroEnsure) has been working diligently to partner with like-minded businesses and organizations in order to grow the distribution of microinsurance globally. The appointment of TanManagement, as Micro Insurance Company’s representative in Tanzania, is part of this ongoing endeavor.

This partnership between Micro Insurance Company and TanManagement was formed as a result of leveraging the platform provided by Brokerslink – a global company that owns and manages a worldwide insurance broking network with the initiative to strengthen the growth of digital insurance. Brokerslink is unique in that it has all the expertise needed to provide the services expected from an international firm, while also having the embedded knowledge and relationships that only local brokers possess.

Through the joining of forces between MIC and TanManagement, new and innovative insurance products will be developed and delivered to millions of individuals and businesses via various B2B partners such as telecom operators, e-commerce platforms, mobile money operators, ride hailing apps, and other platforms. Micro Insurance Company brings to the partnership it's digital insurance expertise, B2B network, innovative product development, process design, and reinsurance support, while Tan Management provides the license and outreach.

Micro Insurance Company is a global insurance platform delivering technology, underwriting, policy management, and distribution. Whereas most Insurtechs seek to improve existing monoline products and markets, MIC follows the concept of straight-through processing. They do this in order to create highly relevant insurance products that they can offer internationally at very low cost so they can support people in their local communities.

Micro Insurance Company will continue ongoing efforts to grow this model by partnering with other Brokerslink members across the globe with focus on Asia, Middle East, Africa and LATAM. MIC welcomes and encourages inquiries from members within. Contact Rehan Butt at Rehan@microinsurance.com

Micro Insurance Company is the world's first global end-to-end digital micro insurance platform that has combined reinsurance capacity, in-country insurance licenses, world class distribution, and market leading AI functionality. More details - www.microinsurance.com

TanManagement Insurance Brokers Limited is a private Limited Liability company registered in Tanzania under the Companies ordinance Cap 212 and issued with a Certificate of Incorporation No. 35174. In the past 10 years, the company has grown from a small office in Moshi to being one of the top 10 Brokerage Firms in Tanzania. For more details, log on to www.tm.co.tz



