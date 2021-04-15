Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Earnings of $2,029,575 or $0.67 Per Share For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

/EIN News/ -- HAMPSTEAD, Md., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the “Bank”), announced that net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $2,029,575, or $0.67 per common share, both all-time quarterly records, compared to $843,307, or $0.28 per common share, for the same period in 2020. The primary driver of the significant increase in net income was the acquisition of Carroll Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary, Carroll Community Bank (collectively, “Carroll”), that was completed in the fourth quarter of 2020. Also, income from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans added approximately $369,000 to net income.

The Company incurred significant one-time costs during 2020 in connection with the Company’s acquisition of Carroll. The table below provides a comparison of the Company’s results for the first quarter of 2021 versus the same period of the prior year with and without $179,824 of acquisition costs incurred during the first quarter of 2020.

  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020
      Excluding
  As Reported As Reported Acquisition Costs
       
Income before taxes $ 2,615,276   $ 996,223   $ 1,176,047  
Income taxes   585,701     152,916     202,399  
Net income $ 2,029,575   $ 843,307   $ 973,648  
Earnings per share $ 0.67   $ 0.28   $ 0.33  
Return on average assets   1.19 %   0.75 %   0.87 %
Return on average equity   15.37 %   6.72 %   7.76 %
       

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $1,807,921 higher than for the same period in 2020 due to a $225.4 million increase in average interest earning assets to $655.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to $430.0 million for the same period in 2020, offset by a decline in the taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets to 3.43% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from 3.54% for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The net yield declined because the yield on loans and investments decreased 50 basis points to 3.92% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from 4.42% for the same period in 2020 as a result of the Federal Reserve rate cuts in March 2020. Our cost of deposits and borrowings decreased 50 basis points to 0.63% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from 1.13% for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The provision for loan losses totaled $120,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $125,000 for the same period in 2020.

Noninterest income increased by $254,943 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020 primarily as a result of a $194,010 increase in mortgage banking income, a $28,107 increase in bank owned life insurance revenue, and a $37,613 gain on sale of Carroll’s Westminster, Maryland branch office. Noninterest expense was $448,811 higher in the three months ended March 31, 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020 due primarily to additional personnel, locations and customers added with the acquisition of Carroll. Salaries and benefits increased $297,203, other expenses increased $228,138 and occupancy, furniture and equipment costs increased $103,294. The aforementioned acquisition costs decreased $179,824. Income taxes increased by $432,785 during the three months ended March 31, 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020 due to higher income before taxes.

Total assets increased to $696 million at March 31, 2021 from $677 million at December 31, 2020. Loans decreased slightly to $519 million at March 31, 2021 from $522 million at December 31, 2020. Investment in debt securities increased to $97 million at March 31, 2021 from $78 million at December 31, 2020. Deposits increased to $603 million at March 31, 2021 from $573 million at December 31, 2020. The book value of the Company’s common stock was $17.64 per share at March 31, 2021, compared to $17.18 per share at December 31, 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic appears to be winding down with immunizations occurring at a rapid pace. The Company has provided relief to our borrowers, as needed, including temporary deferral of payments. At the start of the pandemic in 2020, the Company modified loans totalling $109.2 million, or 30% of its loan portfolio. At March 31, 2021, $15.9 million, or 3% of the loan portfolio, have COVID-19 modifications. In addition, the Company has originated $59 million of PPP loans to customers, $38 million in 2020 and $21 million in 2021. The Company increased its loan loss reserve significantly in 2020 due to the pandemic, but has yet to incur any actual losses.

James R. Bosley, Jr., President and CEO, commented, “We are pleased that the Carroll acquisition is contributing significantly to net income, as planned, and along with income from PPP loans resulted in the best quarter in our 100+ year history. We will continue to provide for the health and safety of our employees and customers until the pandemic is safely over.”

About the Company

The Company is a financial holding company and the parent of the Bank. The Bank was chartered in Maryland in 1919 and has over 100 years of service to the community. The Bank serves the deposit and financing needs of both consumers and businesses in Carroll and Baltimore Counties along the Route 30, Route 795, Route 140, and Route 26 corridors. The main office is located in Upperco, Maryland, with seven additional branches in Owings Mills, Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, Westminster, and Eldersburg. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTC Markets Group’s Pink Market under the symbol “FMFG”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled “Risk Factors”.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
   
Contact: Mr. James R. Bosley, Jr.
  President
  (410) 374-1510, ext.104


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets

  March 31,   December 31,
  2021   2020
  (Unaudited)      
Assets 
         
Cash and due from banks $ 41,378,357   $ 39,898,557
Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits   535,535     1,077,113
          Cash and cash equivalents   41,913,892     40,975,670
Certificates of deposit in other banks   350,000     850,000
Securities available for sale   74,849,166     54,477,286
Securities held to maturity   21,945,447     23,078,519
Equity security at fair value   545,713     552,566
Restricted stock, at cost   675,400     900,500
Mortgage loans held for sale   1,682,700     1,673,350
Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $3,423,088 and $3,296,538   519,239,304     521,690,514
Premises and equipment   6,343,681     7,736,556
Accrued interest receivable   1,883,128     2,057,491
Deferred income taxes   1,464,784     1,219,668
Other real estate owned   1,411,605     1,411,605
Bank owned life insurance   15,067,461     11,297,342
Goodwill and other intangibles   7,057,326     7,059,408
Other assets   1,952,747     2,336,607
  $ 696,382,354   $ 677,317,082
     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
     
Deposits    
  Noninterest-bearing $ 121,925,868   $ 103,155,113
  Interest-bearing   481,315,407     470,246,434
          Total deposits   603,241,275     573,401,547
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   12,648,269     24,753,972
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances   5,000,000     5,000,000
Long-term debt   16,974,687     16,973,280
Accrued interest payable   357,961     409,622
Other liabilities   5,046,750     5,049,178
    643,268,942     625,587,599
Stockholders' equity    
  Common stock, par value $.01 per share,    
  authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding    
  3,011,255 shares in 2021 and 2020   30,113     30,113
  Additional paid-in capital   28,294,139     28,294,139
  Retained earnings   24,728,529     22,698,954
  Accumulated other comprehensive income   60,631     706,277
    53,113,412     51,729,483
  $ 696,382,354   $ 677,317,082
 


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended March 31,
   2021      2020
         
Interest income        
  Loans, including fees $ 5,984,657     $ 4,322,654
  Investment securities - taxable   211,224       210,506
  Investment securities - tax exempt   160,574       144,084
  Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets   14,137       32,792
          Total interest income   6,370,592       4,710,036
     
Interest expense    
  Deposits   595,520       906,199
  Securities sold under repurchase agreements   13,511       38,194
  Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings   188,106       109
          Total interest expense   797,137       944,502
          Net interest income   5,573,455       3,765,534
     
Provision for loan losses   120,000       125,000
     
          Net interest income after provision for loan losses   5,453,455       3,640,534
     
Noninterest income    
  Service charges on deposit accounts   159,191       158,555
  Mortgage banking income   256,267       62,257
  Bank owned life insurance income   70,119       42,012
  Unrealized gain (loss) on equity security   (100 )     8,510
  Gain on sale of former branch office   37,613       -
  Other fees and commissions   33,855       30,668
          Total noninterest income   556,945       302,002
     
Noninterest expense    
  Salaries   1,626,338       1,354,919
  Employee benefits   472,888       447,104
  Occupancy   250,212       183,152
  Furniture and equipment   196,683       160,449
  Acquisition   -       179,824
  Other   849,003       620,865
          Total noninterest expense   3,395,124       2,946,313
     
Income before income taxes   2,615,276       996,223
Income taxes   585,701       152,916
Net income $ 2,029,575     $ 843,307
     
Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 0.67     $ 0.28
     

 


