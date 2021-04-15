CEO of Sonic Foundry, Joe Mozden Jr., Accepted into Forbes Business Council

Forbes Business Council is an invitation-only community for successful business leaders

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, Wis., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonic Foundry, the trusted leader for video creation and management solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events, today announced that its CEO, Joe Mozden Jr., has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council. The council is the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Mozden was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Joe into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Mozden has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. He will also be sharing his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and contributing to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

A growth-focused executive, Mozden has a strong history of opening markets overseas, developing new products for market, and successful leadership during transformation. Before joining Sonic Foundry last fall, he held executive roles across multiple industries including technology, SaaS, higher education and big data. Most recently at DeVry University, Joe created a new market to overcome declining enrollment that grew to 15 percent of university revenues.

“As companies continue to navigate the ever-changing business landscape, tackling back to work, back to school, in-person events, we are excited for the opportunity to connect with other business members and share our unique insights about how our Mediasite video solutions can create the most impactful and engaging collaborative experiences despite distance,” Mozden said. “The Forbes Business Council allows us to build stronger relationships in this community as well as increase our share of voice, and I am honored to be included.”

About Forbes Council

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About Sonic Foundry®, Inc.

Sonic Foundry (OTC: SOFO) is the global leader for video capture, management and streaming solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events. Trusted by more than 5,200 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in over 65 countries, its Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos. Learn more at www.mediasite.com and @mediasite.

© 2021 Sonic Foundry, Inc. Product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of Sonic Foundry, Inc. or their respective owners.

Media Contact: Nicole Wise, Director of Communications Sonic Foundry 920.226.0269 nicolew@sonicfoundry.com