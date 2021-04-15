Medolife Rx to Present at The 2021 Sequire Cannabis Conference on Tuesday, April 20, at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST

/EIN News/ -- BURBANK, Calif., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today that Quanta’s President and Director Philip Sands will be presenting virtually at a cannabis investing conference, the 2021 Sequire Cannabis Conference, on Tuesday, April 20, at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST.

Sands will discuss how Medolife Rx and Quanta will continue to develop their positions in the bioceutical space. He will further discuss their cutting-edge technology, pharmaceutical research, and the development of consumer wellness products for the CBD industry. Additionally, he will address how the Company is planning to develop pharmaceutical-grade CBD products lines for which it will seek clinical regulatory approvals, focusing on indications such as pain.

“Given his deep history with the Company and expertise on the cannabinoid-based product industry, I am excited to see Mr. Sands present on Medolife and Quanta at this conference,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “Medolife and Quanta have had an exciting year, and we plan to use this opportunity to share how we believe we are well-positioned for growth and success in the future. “From capitalizing on our proprietary polarization delivery technology to facility expansions and ongoing sales of our numerous consumer wellness products, there are many opportunities on the horizon for our company and potential investors.”

The Sequire Cannabis Conference is a one-day event that brings together a select group of U.S. investors and leading industry participants in the cannabis space. The event will feature video presentations from more than 15 companies, organized in five tracks for attendees.

For those who cannot attend the live presentation, a video webcast of the presentation will be available. To learn more about the 2021 Squire Cannabis Conference and register to participate, visit https://cannabis-conference.mysequire.com/.

About Medolife Rx

Medolife Rx, Inc. is a global biotechnology company with operations in clinical research, manufacturing, and consumer products. Medolife Rx was created through the merger of Medolife, a private company founded by Dr. Arthur Mikaelian who pioneered the unlaying polarization technology that makes the Company’s portfolio of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products so effective, and Quanta, Inc., a direct-to-consumer wellness product portfolio company. The Company’s lead clinical development programs include Escozine®, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions, which is amplified by the Company’s polarization technology and is being researched as a treatment of various indications, including COVID-19 and cancer. The Company has completed preclinical safety and efficacy research on Escozine® and is pursuing product registration and drug approval in various countries, including the United States and throughout Latin America.

Through its subsidiary QuantRx, Medolife manufactures and distributes consumer wellness products in high-impact consumer areas such as pain relief, beauty, and general wellness. QuantRx products are designed using Dr. Mikaelian’s polarization technology, which applies advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Ultimately, Quanta's mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste, and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

Beyond its own clinical and consumer applications, the polarization technology used by Medolife and its subsidiaries has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients, to producing more-effective carbon-trapping plants, to transformative anti-aging solutions, Medolife has the opportunity to upend how commercial and pharmaceutical products are made and increase their benefits, while decreasing their chemical concentration.

