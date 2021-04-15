DraftKings Teams Up with the Jackie Robinson Foundation to Honor Legend’s Legacy

$200K Donation Will Provide Financial Assistance and Support to Foundation’s Scholarship Program

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced today that it will be donating $200,000 to the Jackie Robinson Foundation in support of the Foundation’s efforts to narrow the achievement gap in higher education and the workplace. The charitable contribution comes as Major League Baseball prepares for its annual celebration on April 15th of the man who broke the color barrier in the sport, changed the game and opened the door for many others.



“Words cannot describe the impact Jackie Robinson had not just on Major League Baseball but all professional sports,” said Jason Robins, DraftKings’ co-founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board. “The sacrifices and contributions Jackie made are rightfully celebrated every year and, on behalf of everyone at DraftKings, we are honored to donate to such a worthy cause.”

To celebrate the occasion, DraftKings has created a free-to-play popularity pool which features questions about No. 42’s career and those that followed in his footsteps. Entrants in the free-to-play pool will choose answers that they believe will rank as the most popular. Once the pool closes on April 30, 2021, results will be tallied and the players who selected the most high-ranking answers amongst all entrants will win a share of $42,000. Questions range from best-loved Jackie Robinson moments to favorite athletes to wear No. 42 since Jackie donned the number with the Dodgers.

Della Britton, president and CEO of the Jackie Robinson Foundation, said: “We could not be more grateful to DraftKings for such a generous investment in our educational efforts, which began 48 years ago when Rachel Robinson founded JRF in memory of her iconic husband. Honoring Jackie by supporting his living legacy is the ultimate tribute by DraftKings. We are beholden also to IMG for facilitating the relationship with DraftKings as part of a commitment to use its great expertise to raise awareness and funding for our mission.”

As part of DraftKings’ ongoing corporate social responsibility efforts, the company will continue to explore additional ways to support the Foundation’s initiatives in the future.

In 2021, DraftKings has donated more than $1.1 million to various local and national charities, including Feeding America, Vets in Tech, Community Fund of Middle Tennessee, Association of Military Spouse Entrepreneurs, Ladies Who Launch.

Customers can learn more about DraftKings’ charitable initiatives by visiting about.draftkings.com and can enter the Jackie Robinson Day pool by clicking here.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB, an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR and the official betting operator of UFC. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

About the Jackie Robinson Foundation

The Jackie Robinson Foundation has advanced the ideals of equity and opportunity by leveling the playing field in higher education and the workplace for 48 years. JRF provides generous four-year scholarships and extensive support services, including career guidance and internship placement, to highly motivated college students who have maintained a 98% graduation rate. Since 1973, JRF has disbursed over $95 million in grants and direct support to 1,700 JRF Scholars. With the upcoming opening of the Jackie Robinson Museum in New York City, JRF will inspire others to embrace the ideals embodied in the legacy of its heroic namesake. JRF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. Learn more by visiting www.jackierobinson.org.

