Cerence Named Company and Developer of the Year at 2021 Project Voice Awards; Takes Home Other Major Awards, Including Executive, Automotive Developer, and Outstanding Achievement of the Year

Industry recognition underscores Cerence’s rapid ascension as global leader and innovator for voice and conversational AI

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that it has been recognized with numerous 2021 Project Voice Awards, including Independent Voice/AI Company of the Year, Voice Developer of the Year, and Automotive Voice/AI Developer of the Year. In addition, Cerence CEO Sanjay Dhawan was named Voice/AI Executive of the Year.



The Project Voice Awards honor global best-in-class achievement across voice technology and conversational AI. With its decades of experience in AI-driven voice technology as its foundation, Cerence set an aggressive pace of innovation in 2020, introducing a steady cadence of new products that leverage voice and conversational AI in entirely new ways. This innovation leadership across the broader voice industry garnered Cerence recognition as Independent Voice/AI Company of the Year and Voice Developer of the Year. As the company’s leader who has demonstrated passion, drive, and dedication to achieving the next level of voice and AI innovation, Mr. Dhawan was recognized as Voice/AI Executive of the Year.

“We are honored to be recognized by Project Voice for our leadership in conversational AI,” said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, Cerence. “In our short time as an independent company, we’ve made measurable, meaningful impact on voice and AI for mobility and beyond. We look forward to leading, collaborating, and partnering with our conversational AI peers and colleagues for continued innovation that transforms the user experience.”

Bradley Metrock, CEO, Project Voice, remarked, “Cerence is a best-in-class company defined by bold leadership. Amidst an emerging conversational AI space rife with star executives and companies, and often in the shadow of the company from which they spun off just over a year ago, Cerence has forged its own path to become a deeply admired organization. The Project Voice Awards this year reflect Cerence's ascension and numerous contributions to the voice/AI landscape.”

Cerence was also awarded The Voice of the Car Summit Award for Automotive Voice/AI Developer of the Year for its work with Mercedes-Benz on its next-gen MBUX, one of the most intelligent and personalized voice assistants on the road that serves as a concierge in the dashboard, catering to a wide range of driver and passenger needs. A nod to the company’s creative use of AI-powered voice technology, Cerence also took home the award for Best Use of Synthetic Voices for its Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Call, where Cerence used its voice clone technology to deliver prepared remarks from Mr. Dhawan and CFO Mark Gallenberger.

In addition, Mr. Dhawan was recognized alongside Mark Benjamin, CEO of Nuance Communications, for this year’s Outstanding Achievement Award for the executives’ joint efforts in spinning Cerence out of Nuance in October 2019.

To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

