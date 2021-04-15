AGF Announces Results of Special Meetings of Securityholders of AGF Group of Funds

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Following special meetings of securityholders held on April 14, 2021, AGF Investment Inc. (AGFI) announces that securityholders approved the proposed changes to the investment objectives of AGF Diversified Income Class and AGF Diversified Income Fund, as follows:

The new investment objectives and strategies will be implemented by AGFI on or about April 30, 2021. In connection with the change in investment objectives and strategies, the following additional changes will be made to AGF Diversified Income Class and AGF Diversified Income Fund, as applicable:

Following implementation of the new investment objectives, AGFI will file an updated Simplified Prospectus, Annual Information Form and Fund Facts for these funds reflecting the foregoing changes.

Additional information regarding the change in investment objectives, and other associated changes, is provided in the funds’ management information circular, which is available on www.AGF.com and www.sedar.com.

