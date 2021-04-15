Howard University Student David Edgerton III Named 2021 Truman Scholar

Howard University is now the top HBCU producer of Truman Scholars with 12 recipients

/EIN News/ -- Washington, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard University proudly announces graduating senior David Edgerton III has been named a 2021 Truman Scholar by the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation. Edgerton was selected from a pool of 845 applications from 328 institutions – a record number of applicants. As a Truman Scholar, Edgerton will receive funding to pursue graduate studies, leadership training, career counseling, and special internship and fellowship opportunities within the federal government. Howard University is now the top HBCU producer of Truman Scholars with 12 recipients.

“The Howard University community is very pleased that David Edgerton III has been selected to receive the prestigious Truman Award, making him the 12th Truman scholar in Howard’s illustrious history and making Howard the top HBCU producer of Truman Scholars,” said President Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., MBA. “David exemplifies our University motto of truth and service through his volunteerism and community involvement, both on and off campus. We are excited that he has chosen to continue his education at the Howard University School of Law.”

Edgerton is a political science major, legal communications minor from St. Paul, Minnesota. He serves as the civic engagement coordinator for the Howard University Student Association and president of the Howard University Speech and Debate team. He also serves as the director of forensics and teaches at Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy. He is currently interning for the Executive Office of the National League of Cities and plans to attend the Howard University School of Law and pursue a career in civil rights law and young adult ministry.

“I feel incredibly humbled to receive this award acknowledging the hard work I put into making my community a better place,” said Edgerton. “I thank Howard University for inspiring me to be a change agent and to always have a passion to serve. I will use this award to further my skills at Howard University School of Law and continue the legacy of Black excellence that Bison before me have started.”

Edgerton has dedicated his life to service and community action. An aspiring multi-vocational change agent, he believes that it is our duty as a nation to build up every child from every background. His other awards and appointments include being named a Global Scholar and elected student council representative for the Council on International Education Exchange during his time abroad in Spain, Italy and England.

Recipients of the Truman Scholarship receive a $30,000 scholarship toward graduate school and the opportunity to participate in professional development programming to help prepare them for careers in public service leadership. Recipients must be U.S. citizens, have outstanding leadership potential and communication skills, be in the top quarter of their class, and be committed to careers in government or the nonprofit sector.

About the Truman Scholarship Foundation

The Truman Scholarship Foundation was established by Congress in 1975 as the federal memorial to our 33rd president. The foundation awards scholarships for college students to attend graduate school in preparation for careers in government or elsewhere in public service. The activities of the foundation are supported by a special trust fund in the U.S. Treasury. There have been 2,906 Truman Scholars selected since the first awards were made in 1977.

About Howard University

Founded in 1867, Howard University is a private, research university that is comprised of 13 schools and colleges. Students pursue more than 140 programs of study leading to undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. The University operates with a commitment to Excellence in Truth and Service and has produced one Schwarzman Scholar, three Marshall Scholars, four Rhodes Scholars, 12 Truman Scholars, 25 Pickering Fellows and more than 165 Fulbright recipients. Howard also produces more on-campus African-American Ph.D. recipients than any other university in the United States. For more information on Howard University, visit www.howard.edu.

