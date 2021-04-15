Major VSM Leader ConnectALL Announces Added Platform Support of 30 Popular Tools Using Its Universal Adapter

Available through GitHub, these configurations allow organizations to integrate, orchestrate, govern, and measure additional tools based on their specific needs.

ATLANTA, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectALL LLC, a leading provider of value stream management (VSM) solutions, today announced an expanded set of available ConnectALL configurations. The firm now offers preconfigured adapters for 30 popular technology tools. These adapter configurations, written personally by the ConnectALL team, are preconfigured using ConnectALL's Universal Adapter and are available through GitHub, the world's largest development platform.

The 30 current configurations are as follows: Asana, AXOSoft, Circle CI, Clarity PPM Ideas, Digite, Docker Compose, Eclipse, Freshdesk, Github (External API), Github Gists, Gitlab, Grafana, Gtmhub, Jenkins, Jira (Project Creation), Json, JUnit, Kubernetes, Leankit Planview, Octopus Deploy, Redmine, SAP SolMan, Slack, Smartsheets, Sonar (as External API provider), Sonar (Webhook), Trello, Tricentis Qtest, Zabbix and Zephyr.

“From the time we launched ConnectALL, we knew it had the potential of transforming software development activities by unifying solutions that previously could not connect with one another,” said ConnectALL President and COO Lance Knight. “By making all of these adapter configurations available through GitHub, we are extending that connectivity even further. None of our competitors offer a common repository for accessing configurations.”

These additional configurations allow ConnectALL's customers to see, measure and automate their value streams in new ways. They are now able to easily harvest data from these tools into ConnectALL Insights Analytics and display critical flow, DevOps and business metrics based on these tools. Information from these metrics can then be used to automate integration, governance and workflow orchestration for more pieces of the software delivery value stream than ever before.

The story does not end there. By making its configurations and other components freely available, software teams are able to utilize and expand ConnectALL’s capabilities more readily. For example, GitHub lists nearly 1000 commits where software engineers conducted activities for specialized needs, many of which are ready-made workflows. The code for these configurations is available at https://github.com/connectall .

This latest ConnectALL announcement comes after a banner year in which the firm was previously recognized by industry stalwarts such as SD Times, Forrester, and Gartner:

SD Times 100 Best in Show, Value Stream Management Category

Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Value Stream Management Solutions, Q3 2020

Representative Vendor Status in Gartner's Market Guide for DevOps Value Stream Management Platforms

“Our goal with ConnectALL has always been to make it a platform that inspires ingenuity and creativity among software teams,” continued Knight. “By using GitHub to house our configurations — and encouraging software pros to upload the code from their positive outcomes for easy access by others — rather than merely publicizing configurations on our website, we can all work together to help make everyone’s software better.”

ABOUT CONNECTALL LLC

ConnectALL is a value stream management company dedicated to helping customers achieve higher levels of agility, traceability, predictability and velocity. ConnectALL’s services and solutions help organizations to connect people, processes and technology across the software development and delivery value stream, enabling companies to align digital initiatives to business outcomes and improve the speed at which they deliver software. ConnectALL’s value stream management solutions and services allow companies to see, measure and automate their software delivery value streams. ConnectALL has been recognized as "Best in Show" in the Value Stream Management category of the 2020 SD Times 100 and recognized by numerous third-party analyst firms as a key player in value stream management. Visit us at https://www.connectall.com.

