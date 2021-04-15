Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners

$1.27 Billion of Capital Secured, Surpassing Fundraising Target

/EIN News/ -- ROWAYTON, Conn., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaton Partners (“Eaton”), one of the largest placement agents and financial advisory firms and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), is pleased to announce that it acted as exclusive placement agent for Brightstar Capital Partners (“Brightstar”), a private equity firm focused on partnering with families, founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams. Brightstar Capital Partners Fund II, LP (“Fund II”) raised approximately $1.27 billion, surpassing its target of $1 billion, and marking Brightstar’s largest fund to date.



Of the $1.27 billion raised, approximately $60 million originated from the general partner and the balance came from a diverse set of institutional investors, including corporate and government-sponsored pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, family offices, endowments and foundations, and insurance companies. An additional $190 million was raised from limited partners for co-investments alongside the fund.

Brightstar invests in North American middle-market companies that are closely held or family-owned businesses. With the closing of Fund II, Brightstar has raised a total of $2.3 billion of capital commitments. Since its founding in 2015 by Andrew Weinberg, the New York-based firm has completed 22 transactions and its portfolio companies employ over 11,000 people and generate aggregate annual revenue of over $6 billion. Eaton Partners also worked with Brightstar during its 2016 vintage inaugural fund raise.

“From the moment we met the Brightstar team, we knew they were special and would realize tremendous success in short order,” said Jeff Eaton, Partner at Eaton Partners. “It’s been a pleasure to work with the Brightstar team and we wish them continued success.”

“We’re thankful for Brightstar’s unrelenting effort in building a top-tier platform, which the institutional limited partner community clearly appreciated as well,” said Peter Martenson, Partner at Eaton Partners. “This fund received strong investor demand, and that’s a testament to Brightstar’s accomplishments.”

“Put simply, Brightstar has built a differentiated offering in a rather crowded middle-market buyout sector,” added Ryan Still, Director at Eaton Partners. “Their intense focus on being a fair and value-added partner to family/founder-owned businesses is resonating as business owners navigate the immense generational wealth transfer that is underway.”

“Thank you to the Eaton Partners team for your collective support, effort, and guidance since day one,” commented Andrew Weinberg, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner at Brightstar. "I’d additionally like to thank our investors and partners who are committed to Brightstar’s success.”

About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world’s leading fund advisory and capital placement agents, having raised more than $114 billion across more than 160 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market – in both the primary and secondary private fund markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and NYSE. Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners (U.K.) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners Advisors (HK) Limited is approved as a Type 1-licensed company under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. Eaton Partners and the Eaton Partners logo are trademarks of Eaton Partners, LLC, a limited liability company. ® Eaton Partners, 2021. For more information, please visit https://eaton-partners.com/ .

About Brightstar Capital Partners

Brightstar Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional families, founders, entrepreneurs and management teams where the firm is ideally positioned to drive value creation. Brightstar employs an operationally intensive approach that leverages its extensive experience and relationship network to help companies reach their full potential. For more information please visit www.brightstarcp.com .

About Stifel

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases .

