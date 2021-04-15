Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 878 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,069 in the last 365 days.

TypTap Receives Approval to Write Homeowners Insurance in Connecticut as Part of Company’s Nationwide Expansion Plan

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TypTap Insurance Group, Inc. (TypTap), a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company and a subsidiary of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI), has received regulatory approval to write homeowners insurance in Connecticut.

The approval is part of TypTap’s planned nationwide expansion announced in August of 2020. TypTap has received approvals in 12 states outside of Florida.

About TypTap Insurance Group, Inc.
Funded by HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), TypTap was founded in 2016 with the mission of utilizing technology, data, and data analytics to simplify the insurance experience. TypTap is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company that provides homeowners and flood insurance in Florida with plans to expand its operations nationwide. TypTap uses its innovative, proprietary, online platform to quote and bind policies quickly and efficiently. It also has powerful algorithms, enabled by artificial intelligence, designed to identify policies that deliver profitable results while mitigating risk.

About HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners’ insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology services. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company that is expanding nationwide to provide homeowners and flood insurance. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners’ insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

TypTap Company Contact:
Kevin Mitchell, President
TypTap Insurance Company
Tel (813) 405-3603
kmitchell@typtap.com   

TypTap Media Contact:
Jordan Schmidt, Managing Director
Gateway Group
Tel (949) 386-6332
TypTap@gatewayir.com

HCI Company Contact:
Rachel Swansiger, Esq.
HCI Group, Inc.
Tel (813) 405-3206
rswansiger@hcigroup.com

HCI Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Group
Tel (949) 574-3860
HCI@gatewayir.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

TypTap Receives Approval to Write Homeowners Insurance in Connecticut as Part of Company’s Nationwide Expansion Plan

Distribution channels: Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.