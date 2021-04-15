TypTap Receives Approval to Write Homeowners Insurance in Connecticut as Part of Company’s Nationwide Expansion Plan

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TypTap Insurance Group, Inc. (TypTap), a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company and a subsidiary of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI), has received regulatory approval to write homeowners insurance in Connecticut.



The approval is part of TypTap’s planned nationwide expansion announced in August of 2020. TypTap has received approvals in 12 states outside of Florida.

About TypTap Insurance Group, Inc.

Funded by HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), TypTap was founded in 2016 with the mission of utilizing technology, data, and data analytics to simplify the insurance experience. TypTap is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company that provides homeowners and flood insurance in Florida with plans to expand its operations nationwide. TypTap uses its innovative, proprietary, online platform to quote and bind policies quickly and efficiently. It also has powerful algorithms, enabled by artificial intelligence, designed to identify policies that deliver profitable results while mitigating risk.

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners’ insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology services. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company that is expanding nationwide to provide homeowners and flood insurance. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners’ insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

