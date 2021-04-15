Reputation Promotes Shannon Nash to Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation , the global leader in reputation experience management (RXM), today announced that it has promoted Shannon Nash, CPA, Esq., to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Nash will elevate the organization’s financial performance and exponential growth trajectory through a leadership style that emphasizes process, innovation and teamwork. She previously served as Reputation’s Chief Accounting Officer.



Nash brings both a deep knowledge of the business along with more than 20 years of financial leadership to this role. With past CFO experience and a strong expertise in finance, accounting, business strategy, technology, cybersecurity and M&A, Nash is uniquely qualified to lead Reputation’s financial operation as the organization embarks on its next stage of growth.

“We are delighted to have Shannon transition into the CFO role within our organization,” says Joe Fuca, Reputation CEO. “Over the past year, she has brought tremendous value to our company, and we know she will continue to demonstrate her outstanding leadership qualities and operational mindset that have already helped us innovate and scale for rapid growth.”

Prior to joining Reputation, Nash served as CFO at Insidesource, where she built a first-class finance team and led the company through a financial restructuring, resulting in a two-year 75 percent growth in operating margin and 50 percent sales growth. Prior to her role at Insidesource, she served as VP of Finance and H.R. at Cumulus Media. She managed the financial strategy for the San Francisco market of the second largest radio broadcasting media company in the U.S., with over $1B in revenue, and 450 stations in 90 markets.

“I joined Reputation last year because I found the people and upbeat culture invigorating, and I wholeheartedly believe in its mission to help forge relationships between companies and communities,” says Nash. “Businesses need to have the right tools in place if they are to understand the avalanche of consumer sentiment data and make real-time improvements. Reputation is uniquely positioned to deliver a one-of-a-kind platform experience that manages interactions at scale and transforms customer data into business growth. I look forward to continuing on this journey with Joe and the entire team at Reputation.”

In addition to her work with Reputation, Nash was recently appointed to the board of directors and the audit committee at UserTesting, a leading provider of on-demand human insights.

About Reputation

Reputation (formerly Reputation.com), creator of the Reputation Experience Management category, is changing the way companies gather and act on customer feedback to drive decision making and enhance Customer Experience (CX) programs. Reputation’s interaction-to-action platform translates vast amounts of solicited and unsolicited feedback data into prescriptive insights that companies use to learn from and grow. Thousands of global organizations rely on the patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X™ to provide a reliable index of brand performance in order to make targeted business improvements. Backed by Bessemer Ventures and Kleiner Perkins, and trusted by over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, Reputation turns feedback into the fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more.

