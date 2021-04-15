Adicet Bio to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 2021 Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced that Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in a panel discussion at the Canaccord Genuity 2021 Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference.



Details of the event are as follows: Panel: Gamma Delta CART-Cells, and “Squeezed” T-cells Date: Thursday, April 15, 2021 Time: 1:00 – 1:55 PM ET Format: Panel moderated by John Newman, Ph.D., Managing Director, Biotechnology Analyst

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of "off-the-shelf" gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.adicetbio.com.

