Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 882 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,073 in the last 365 days.

Adicet Bio to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 2021 Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced that Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in a panel discussion at the Canaccord Genuity 2021 Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference.

Details of the event are as follows:
Panel: Gamma Delta CART-Cells, and “Squeezed” T-cells
Date: Thursday, April 15, 2021
Time: 1:00 – 1:55 PM ET
Format: Panel moderated by John Newman, Ph.D., Managing Director, Biotechnology Analyst

About Adicet Bio, Inc.
Adicet Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of "off-the-shelf" gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.adicetbio.com.

Adicet Bio., Inc.
Investor and Media Contacts
Anne Bowdidge
abowdidge@adicetbio.com

Janhavi Mohite
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
janhavi.mohite@sternir.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Adicet Bio to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 2021 Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.