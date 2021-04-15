Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Joseph Osha Joins Guggenheim Securities as Senior Energy and Industrial Technology Analyst

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Joseph Osha has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst covering the energy technology and industrial technology sectors with a focus on renewables.

Mr. Osha joins Guggenheim from JMP Securities, most recently serving as a Senior Equity Research Analyst covering the industrial technology and energy technology sectors. Prior to JMP, he was the Chief Financial Officer for GreenFire Energy and before that the Chief Financial Officer for Gravity Renewables. Mr. Osha began his career with nearly two decades of experience in equity research at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

“We are excited to have Joe join Guggenheim,” said Stefano Natella, Head of Equities for Guggenheim Securities. “He will be a great addition to our equity research department, bringing deep sector expertise and market knowledge to contribute significantly to our existing technology equity research platform. We look forward to his continued success at Guggenheim.”

Mr. Osha is a CFA Charterholder. He received his M.B.A and M.A. in East Asian Area Studies from the University of Michigan and his B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Richmond. He is based in Guggenheim’s San Francisco office.

About Guggenheim Securities        

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $310 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,400 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

1Assets under management are as of 12.31.2020 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $70bn.

Media Contact

Steven Lee      
Guggenheim Partners
212.293.2811
Steven.Lee@GuggenheimPartners.com


Primary Logo

