Parker Hannifin Announces $1 Million Gift to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank

- Supports transformative expansion initiative to help address food insecurity across Northeast Ohio

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it has committed $1 million from the Parker Hannifin Foundation to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, providing financial support for a transformative expansion initiative that will strengthen the organization’s ability to address food insecurity across Northeast Ohio.

“Parker is thankful for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and their mission to expand access to nutritious food for families and individuals in need, and we hope our contribution will help,” said Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Parker. “This investment builds on our long-standing relationship with the Food Bank and aligns well with our company’s purpose. Together we are taking a meaningful step to fight hunger and strengthen our communities.”

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s expansion project includes the construction of a new facility on Coit Road, where it will have increased capacity to store, prepare, and distribute nutritious food to the community directly and to its 1,000+ partner agencies throughout the region. The expansion project will also include the renovation of its existing facility on South Waterloo Road to provide critical space to help serve more people and connect clients with resources to address the root causes of food insecurity.

“With these expansion plans and with partners like Parker Hannifin, we take another important step towards eliminating food insecurity in our communities. This transformative capital project will expand our distribution of healthy food, while also creating space to address the root causes of food insecurity,” said Kristin Warzocha, President & CEO, Greater Cleveland Food Bank. “We are grateful to Parker Hannifin for its leadership in the community and their partnership in making this vision a reality. On behalf of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and the clients we serve, thank you for this extraordinary support.”

For more than 20 years, Parker has partnered with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank through recurring fundraising initiatives such as the Harvest for Hunger campaign, charitable contributions from the Parker Hannifin Foundation and volunteer events driven by team members from Parker locations across Northeast Ohio. This latest gift will help advance the Food Bank’s most urgent priority to build an expanded food distribution facility and serve more individuals, families and partner organizations in need of food assistance.

About Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

About Greater Cleveland Food Bank

For over 40 years, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank has worked to ensure everyone in our communities has the nutritious food they need every day. The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is the largest hunger relief organization in Northeast Ohio, serving clients and partnering with organizations in Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Ashland and Richland counties. For more information about the Food Bank and to get involved, visit https://www.greaterclevelandfoodbank.org

