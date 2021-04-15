Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 897 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,083 in the last 365 days.

ICU Medical, Inc. Announces Time of First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products used in infusion therapy and critical care applications, today announced the time of its first quarter 2021 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will release its first quarter 2021 results on Thursday, May 6th, 2021 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT) and will be conducting a conference call concerning those results at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. The call can be accessed at (866) 269-4260, conference ID 5252105. The conference call will be simultaneously available by webcast, which can be accessed by going to the Company's website at www.icumed.com, clicking on the Investors tab, clicking on the Webcast icon and following the prompts. The webcast will also be available by replay.

About ICU Medical, Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICUI) develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical products used in infusion therapy and critical care applications. ICU Medical's product portfolio includes IV smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed system transfer devices for hazardous drugs, sterile IV solutions, cardiac monitoring systems, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. More information about ICU Medical, Inc. can be found at www.icumed.com.

CONTACT:
ICU Medical, Inc.
Brian Bonnell, Chief Financial Officer
(949) 366-2183

ICR, Inc.
John Mills, Managing Partner
(646) 277-1254

Source: ICU Medical, Inc.


Primary Logo

You just read:

ICU Medical, Inc. Announces Time of First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.