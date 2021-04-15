/EIN News/ -- GREAT NECK, N.Y., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on July 9, 2021. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2021.
SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.
Contact:
Assaf Ran, CEO
(516) 444-3400
You just read:
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Increases its Quarterly Dividend to $0.125 per Share
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.