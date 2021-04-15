Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Increases its Quarterly Dividend to $0.125 per Share

/EIN News/ -- GREAT NECK, N.Y., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN ) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on July 9, 2021. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2021.

SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Contact: Assaf Ran, CEO (516) 444-3400